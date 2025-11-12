FIDE takes official action against Vladimir Kramnik for igniting repeated cheating charges against Daniel Naroditsky

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has taken official disciplinary action against former world champion Vladimir Kramnik, filing a formal complaint with its Ethics & Disciplinary Commission (EDC) over repeated public allegations of cheating directed at Grandmasters Daniel Naroditsky and David Navara. Vladimir Kramnik during a FIDE interview.(FIDE)

The world governing body confirmed the move in a statement on Tuesday, citing “a pattern of conduct over roughly two years” and multiple public remarks that may constitute violations related to “harassment and the insulting of an individual’s dignity.”

“The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has formally submitted a complaint to the FIDE Ethics & Disciplinary Commission (EDC) naming former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik as the respondent,” the statement read. “The submission also includes testimony and information provided by David Navara and people close to Daniel Naroditsky.”

FIDE’s action follows an internal review by its Management Board, which decided to refer the matter to an independent body for further examination. “FIDE has taken this step to ensure that all relevant statements and evidence are examined by an independent disciplinary body and that the process is conducted fairly and with respect for all individuals involved,” the federation said.

The complaint comes in the wake of a controversy that has shaken the online chess community. Months before his tragic death at age 29, American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky had been the target of unsubstantiated cheating allegations made publicly by Kramnik. The Russian former world champion later suggested, in another social media post, that Naroditsky might have also struggled with substance abuse — remarks that drew widespread condemnation.

FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky last month denounced Kramnik’s statements as “appalling and outright shameful.” Top players, including Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Nihal Sarin, have also voiced deep concern over the damaging impact of the allegations on Naroditsky’s mental health and reputation.

EDC chairwoman Yolander Persaud outlined the procedural next steps: “Once a complaint is filed, the EDC Chair reviews it to determine if it is admissible. If accepted, the Chair identifies the charges and forwards the case to a First Instance Chamber, which will then notify both parties of the registration.”

According to Persaud, Kramnik will have up to three weeks to respond and provide supporting documents once officially notified. If additional clarification is needed, both sides may be given another two-week window to exchange further statements before the disciplinary panel reaches its decision.

FIDE emphasised that the review process would be conducted transparently and independently, with any potential sanctions to be determined and announced by the Commission after deliberation.