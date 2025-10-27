FIDE World Cup: Gukesh and the missing aura of a world champion

New Delhi: So much of a 1v1 challenge is about the intangible thing we all know as aura. There comes a moment in the course of nearly every professional era in sport when one person rises above everyone else. They are unmistakably better. It’s the way they play, the way they carry themselves, and these individuals usually go on to dominate an era. They go on to become champions. World chess champion D Gukesh will be India’s top draw at the FIDE world cup in Goa stating Nov 1. (HT)

But, of late, in the chess world, the champion hasn’t played like one. D Gukesh, who became the Classical World Champion on December 12, 2024 at the age of 18 years 6 months and 24 days, has been shaky. He hasn’t stamped his authority on the chess world as Magnus Carlsen, Garry Kasparov or even Anatoly Karpov did.

To be fair, he has tried. But a closer look at his results since October 2024 reveals that he has had few positives to fall back on. According to Fide, he had a great month in October 2024, when he gained 30.1 Elo rating points. But since then, he has had just one positive month (March 2025, +10.2). He has lost points in all the other months with a low point of -14.5 in October 2025.

For the last 12 months, Gukesh’s performance rating, according to 2700chess.com, is 2702. Well below his peak rating of 2794 (October 2024) and his current rating of 2752.

Perhaps too much is expected from world champions. Of 18 holders of the title, only five – Emanuel Lasker, Alexander Alekhine, Karpov, Kasparov and Carlsen – clearly improved their play and rating during their reign. For several others, the crown was clearly a burden... is that how Gukesh views it too?

But the 2025 FIDE World Cup, being held in India for the first time since 2002, will give Gukesh a chance to make the most of his home advantage. Over 200 of the world’s best chess players from more than 80 countries will descend on Goa this week for the knockout tournament which begins on November 1.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to playing in the World Cup. Anywhere in India is great of course, but I have some nice memories of Goa as I played some junior events there,” said Gukesh, who has received a bye into round two.

The structure of the World Cup is unique within elite chess. It’s an eight-round, single-elimination knockout event, where each match consists of two classical games played under standard time controls. If the score is tied, the players return on the third day for a series of rapid and blitz tie-breaks to decide who advances.

The top 50 seeds in the 206-player field — comprising many of the world’s highest-rated grandmasters — receive byes into the second round, while the remaining 156 competitors begin their campaigns on the afternoon of November 1.

Given his prolonged poor run, Gukesh – although outwardly calm – will be desperate for a turnaround. At the moment, fellow GMs certainly see him as beatable and that doesn’t make his task any easier.

Gukesh, though, will be feeling a little better right now. He will arrive in Goa fresh from a 2927-rated performance at the European Team Championship, where he won gold on board one and played a decisive role in his team’s overall victory.

According to the latest FIDE rating list, 22 players in the World Cup are rated 2700 or higher, ensuring that the event features the absolute elite of world chess. So, Gukesh certainly won’t have it easy. If anything, he has a target painted on his back. After all, who doesn’t want to be the one to take down a world champion.

But it is in these moments that Gukesh’s resilience usually shines through. Magnus Carlsen, one of the greatest champions of all time, categorises Gukesh as a “pure counter”.

“I can’t say that Gukesh’s style fascinates me like (R) Praggnanandhaa or (Arjun) Erigaisi,” Carlsen once said. “But at the same time, Gukesh almost never makes mistakes, which makes him an extremely dangerous opponent under any circumstances...”

Dangerous, yes. But whether that will be enough to help him get back to winning ways is a question that will be answered over the next month. If it isn’t, then it will require a proper rethink on his part. Is this the style he needs to hold onto the crown or does he need to change?

For now, Gukesh will know that he has had enough time to settle into the world champion’s seat. But now, it is time to start acting like one.

