NEW DELHI — Tommy Fleetwood made four straight birdies around the turn and closed with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot victory over Keita Nakajima on Sunday in the DP World India Championship, adding another big win to an already banner year. Fleetwood adds another win to his big year. Sei Young Kim ends long winning drought on LPGA

Fleetwood started the final round two shots behind Nakajima Delhi Golf Club and surged ahead with his big run of birdies. Nakajima played bogey-free for a 69 but could not catch him.

Fleetwood won the Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour in August, and he was the leading points-earners for Europe in another Ryder Cup victory. This was his first European Tour title of the year, and it assured he gets in the two final events of the season.

Shane Lowry , Thriston Lawrence and Alex Fitzpatrick tied for third. Rory McIlroy shot 71 and tied for 26th, 11 shots behind.

HAENAM, South Korea — Sei Young Kim closed with a 5-under 67 to hold off any challengers as she claimed a four-stoke victory at the BMW Ladies Championship, her first LPGA title in five years.

Kim won for the 13th time since joining the LPGA in 2015. Her most recent win had been at the KPGA Women's PGA Championship in 2020.

Kim finished at 24-under-264 at Pine Beach Golf Links on the Korean peninsula, with the South Korean only dropping a shot at the par-3 third before finding six birdies through the remainder of the round to comfortably hold off her closest rival, Nasa Hataoka, who shot 67.

Celine Boutier and A Lim Kim tied for third, six shots behind.

RICHMOND, Va. — Justin Leonard stayed patient with his putting on a windy day and watched it pay big dividends with a birdie-par-eagle finished for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot victory over Ernie Els in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Leonard won for the second time this year on the PGA Tour Champions and moved into top 10 after the first playoff event for the Charles Schwab Cup. He finished at 12-under 204 on the James River course at the Country Club of Virginia.

Els failed to make a 10-foot birdie putt on the closing hole that would have forced a playoff. He closed with a 72 and shared second place with Thomas Bjorn .

Naoyuki Kataoka closed with a 2-under 68 and won a sudden-death playoff over Satoshi Hara with a par on the first extra hole to capture the Japan Open. His second career victory on the Japan Golf Tour earned him a spot in the Masters and British Open next year. ... Dominic Foos became the first German in 29 years to win on the Asian Tour when he rallied from six shots behind and closed with a 7-under 63 and defeated Wei-hsuan Wang on the second playoff hole in the SJM Macao Open. Bernhard Langer was the last German to win on the Asian Tour. ... Sebastian Garcia of Spain won his first Challenge Tour title by closing with a 5-under 67 and winning a three-man playoff in the Hangzhou Open. ... Oliver Bekker saved par on the final hole for a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory in the WA Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He became the first South Africa since Gary Player in 1956 to win the WA Open. ... Warwick Purchase closed with a 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory in the Fortress Invitational on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. ... Ayako Kimura shot 4-under 68 and capped off a four-shot victory in the Fujitsu Ladies on the Japan LPGA. ... Yoollyn Lee closed with a 1-under 71 and made birdie on the fifth playoff hole against Ji Young Park to win the Sangsangin-Hankyung Wownet Open on the Korea LPGA.

