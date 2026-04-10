Tyson Fury insisted "I've still got it" as the former world heavyweight champion prepared for his latest return to the ring. Former heavyweight king Fury adamant 'I've still got it' as Makhmudov awaits

Fury is up against Russian-born heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov in a bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday following a 15-month absence.

The 37-year-old British boxer retired after his second successive loss to world champion Oleksandr Usyk, the holder of multiple belts, at the end of 2024 and went a calendar year without a fight before revealing his latest comeback on January 4.

The announcement came a week after compatriot Anthony Joshua, also a former world heavyweight champion, was involved in a car crash in Nigeria which killed two of his close friends.

"People always question retirement for me," Fury told a press conference in London on Thursday. "I've retired five times before and meant it wholeheartedly. I've come back four times successfully and we'll see if it's five.

"Make no mistake when I retire I have zero intention of returning but I miss the game. However, after a few months I am bored of the normal life. Dropping the kids off at school, taking the dogs for a walk, that kind of stuff. I miss everything that comes with big fights.

"This time there were a couple of defining moments and one of them was Anthony Joshua's crash in Nigeria. I thought life is very short. When things like that happen it certifies tomorrow is not guaranteed.

He added: "You have got to live every day like it is your last and enjoy. I thought to myself I still have got love for this game and I know I can still do it, so that is why I am coming back."

- 'Makhmudov a problem for Tyson' -

John Fury, Tyson's father and long a familiar figure in the corner as his son rose through the boxing ranks, said last month a trio of gruelling fights against Deontay Wilder meant the 'Gypsy King' is "past his best".

"Tyson has been gone since the Deontay Wilder fights, they finished him," said John Fury.

"Wilder completely done him. He's not got a leg underneath him. He's took a lot away from Tyson. Makhmudov is a problem for Tyson."

But Tyson Fury, speaking Thursday, said: "I've never lost my speed of reactions. I've still got it. 100 percent. I'm looking for as good a performance as it can be after 16 months out."

And Makhmudov played down suggestions that Fury, "a great boxer", would be hampered by a recent lack of competitive ring time.

"It's not a problem for him because of his experience," Makhmudov, 36, told the press conference. "Maybe it's the opposite because he can recover from hard fights in the past."

Fury and Makhmudov were speaking just hours after the chief executive of Croke Park said the 80,000-capacity Dublin venue wanted to stage the long-awaited 'Battle of Britain' super-fight between Fury and Joshua.

Fury, however, insisted: "I don't want to mention names when I've got a dangerous fighter in front of me. The rest can get a hiding but I need to give Makhmudov a hiding first."

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TYSON FOODS

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