IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Formula E says future is stable even after Audi, BMW pull out
File image(FIA Formula E via Getty Images)
File image(FIA Formula E via Getty Images)
others

Formula E says future is stable even after Audi, BMW pull out

  • While they were busy putting in the framework to get the seventh edition up and going, they received a setback when two of the biggest manufacturers—Audi and BMW—announced their decision to pull out from the sport at the end of this season.
READ FULL STORY
By Rajesh Pansare
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:33 PM IST

After finishing last season with six races in nine days in Berlin, the Formula E think-tank sat down to chart out the path for the new season.

With the Covid-19 still causing chaos all around the world, they needed to find a better solution than just cramming races into one city.

While they were busy putting in the framework to get the seventh edition up and going, they received a setback when two of the biggest manufacturers—Audi and BMW—announced their decision to pull out from the sport at the end of this season.

The biggies questioned the relevance of the championship for manufacturers. BMW stated that they have “essentially exhausted any opportunities for technology transfer” between its Formula E project and production cars.

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle feels that both have jumped the gun.

“I can’t say we are happy that they left but we are fundamentally in a good space and will come through this period. There are many manufacturers who are in different phases of shifting to electric. There was lot of ambiguity when the series started in 2014 whether that shift would happen, and we had lot of vested interest pushing against that. Now it’s very clearly happening. The spoils will go to who are further along that curve,” said Reigle, who has previously worked with Manchester United and Los Angeles Rams in the NFL before moving to Formula E one and half years ago.

Reigle feels that the sport continuously works on making it “appealing” to the manufactures and it has all the ingredients to boost “electric mobility”.

FIA giving Formula E a world championship status from this season—first single-seater racing series outside of Formula One to receive so—shows its growing stature.

Dilbagh Gill, CEO and Team Principal of Mahindra Racing, feels it has helped them immensely. “For us this championship gives us tremendous return on investment. We started this on day one and committed for long term future. End of the day, this championship is very relevant to what Mahindra is doing and helping our race to road car programme,” says Dilbagh, who has guided Mahindra Racing in Formula E since its inaugural season in 2014-15.

While the pullout of Audi and BMW will a setback there are other big manufactures like Porsche, Mercedes, Jaguar and Nissan who are still onboard as they move towards providing electric mobility.

Experts feel that the pulling out of those two won’t be detrimental for the series as manufacturers keep moving in and out of motorsports. Recently, Honda announced their decision to pull out of Formula One at the end of 2021 season.

What Formula E will have work on, is keeping the series attractive for the teams to compete. They got a big boost when Porsche Motorsport's vice-president Fritz Enzinger confirmed that they will remain in Formula E but he also backed Mercedes' motorsport boss Toto Wolff, who called for changes in the sport, including a reduction in cost of competing in the series.

Reigle says they have been working on bringing in financial regulations. “I have got a number of calls from manufacturers saying: ‘if you can bring in a cost cap and if you are going to demonstrate that you are going to increase the footprint of the championships and make it bigger, we will be interested’.”

Formula E is banking on new regulations that will kick-in during 2022 season which will see the car weight reduced by around 100kg, making for faster racing and will also help extend the season from current 14-race to 18-20 races.

They have taken the first step of making it more attractive with the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia at the weekend which will be a double header and the first Formula E races to be held under lights.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
formula e
Close
File image(FIA Formula E via Getty Images)
File image(FIA Formula E via Getty Images)
others

Formula E says future is stable even after Audi, BMW pull out

By Rajesh Pansare
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:33 PM IST
  • While they were busy putting in the framework to get the seventh edition up and going, they received a setback when two of the biggest manufacturers—Audi and BMW—announced their decision to pull out from the sport at the end of this season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
others

Bajrang, Vinesh eye good outing on return to action in Matteo Pellicone

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The two Olympic-bound wrestlers, who had skipped the World Cup in Belgrade, Serbia in December last year, will look for a good outing at the international ranking series tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view shows the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California, U.S., where golfer Tiger Woods was taken to following a car crash, February 23, 2021. (REUTERS)
A view shows the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California, U.S., where golfer Tiger Woods was taken to following a car crash, February 23, 2021. (REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods out of surgery on leg after car crash

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Woods' Twitter account posted an update Tuesday night that included a statement from Dr. Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
others

Shorter quarantine period is being planned for shooting world cup: Rijiju

PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:43 AM IST
The ISSF Combined World Cup will be held in New Delhi from March 18 to 29 with shooters from more than 40 countries, including UK and Brazil, taking part in the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
others

Woods faces hard recovery from serious injuries in car crash

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:05 PM IST
A rod placed in tibia, while screws and pins were placed in ankle, the surgeon added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand. File
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand. File
others

Anand roped in to supervise Indian MNC’s global chess league

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:18 AM IST
With lockdowns in place in different parts of the world last year, chess witnessed a huge surge in popularity with many taking to it in the digital space.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Woods. File(AP)
Tiger Woods. File(AP)
others

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Reuters, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:11 AM IST
The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference hours later, adding that Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Personnel from the LA County Sheriff's Department inspect the damaged car of Tiger Woods after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, US. (REUTERS)
Personnel from the LA County Sheriff's Department inspect the damaged car of Tiger Woods after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, US. (REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods's legendary golf career in jeopardy after car crash

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Golf star Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in the Los Angeles area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tiger Woods.(AP)
File photo of Tiger Woods.(AP)
others

Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries after California car crash

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of G Sathiyan(AFP)
File image of G Sathiyan(AFP)
others

G Sathiyan ends long wait for national title with win over veteran Sharath Kamal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Sathiyan had rued his missed chances against Sharath in the final at Cuttack a couple of years ago. That win had put Sharath, the current world No. 32, on a high pedestal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manu Bhaker recently tweeted that she was mistreated by an airline employee at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Manu Bhaker recently tweeted that she was mistreated by an airline employee at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
others

Manu Bhaker: Expected to be treated with dignity

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Indian Olympian, shooter Manu Bhaker says she was asked to pay for carrying ammunition inspite of possessing necessary documents. But, the airlines has denied her allegations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India. File(Getty Images)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India. File(Getty Images)
others

In race against time to qualify for the Olympics

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:05 AM IST
This fresh wave of uncertainty has meant even more anxiety for the already-stressed athletes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

Indian women boxers sign off with 5 gold medals at Montenegro youth tourney

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Indians won an additional 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze on the penultimate day of the tournament. Earlier Alfiya Pathan ( 81kg) secured the country's first gold in the on-going tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh celebrates beating Alexander Horvath during their Middleweight contest at the Echo Arena.(Getty Images)
Vijender Singh celebrates beating Alexander Horvath during their Middleweight contest at the Echo Arena.(Getty Images)
others

Vijender set for return to ring next month, opponent to be announced soon

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:09 PM IST
This will be Vijender's fifth fight in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune.(REUTERS)
MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune.(REUTERS)
others

How long can you fear the virus? Mary Kom ahead of first competition in 1 year

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The 37-year-old six-time world champion mostly trained at home in 2020 and joined the national camp in Bengaluru for a fortnight last month after recovering from dengue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac