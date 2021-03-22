Gold for Indian men's skeet team, women settle for silver
India won the gold medal in men's skeet team event while the women settled for silver on the fourth competition day of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Monday.
The Indian team of Gurjoat Khangura, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa beat Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiya, Ali Ahmed A O Al-Ishaq and Rashid Hamad 6-2 on the shotgun range of the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
In the women's final, India's Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat and Ganemat Sekhon won the silver medal after losing to Kazakhstan's Rinata Nassyrova, Olga Panarina and Zoya Kravchenko 4-6 in the final.
The India women topped the qualification with 341, ahead of Kazakhstan's shooters, who aggregated 327.
India's men finished second in their qualification with an aggregate score of 503, behind Qatar's 507 and ahead of Kazakhstan's 501.
Gold for Indian men's skeet team, women settle for silver
Sensational Saurabh, Manu shoot 10m mixed pistol gold
How my partner is shooting in mixed events doesn't affect me: Elavenil
ISSF World Cup: Divyansh, Elavenil claim 10m mixed air rifle gold for India
Bio-bubble tightened as 5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup
Indian shooter tests negative a day after returning COVID positive
'I was very nervous at start of final': Ganemat Sekhon after bagging medal
Shooter Ganemat Sekhon gives Indian women's skeet a podium facelift
Para shooter Singhraj clinches gold, Narwal finishes fourth
Dominant India win both men's and women's 10m air pistol team gold medals
ISSF World Cup: India bag silver in men's team air rifle event, women finish 4th
- The Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the gold medal round.
Two more Indian shooters test positive for COVID-19 at ISSF World Cup: Report
Yashaswini wins gold, Indian shooters belatedly find touch after long break wins
- On Saturday at the Karni Singh range, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 15 months. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
China's Yang breaks women's 20km race walk world record
Shooting World Cup: Divyansh Panwar overcomes pandemic blues to bag bronze
- On Saturday, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 14 months. He struggled for rhythm. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.