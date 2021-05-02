IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Hamilton wins Portuguese GP, extends lead over Verstappen
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton steps onto the podium after winning the race REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo(REUTERS)
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton steps onto the podium after winning the race REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo(REUTERS)
others

Hamilton wins Portuguese GP, extends lead over Verstappen

  • The Mercedes driver started from second on the grid behind teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished third behind Verstappen's Red Bull and took a bonus point for the fastest lap.
READ FULL STORY
AP |
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 09:47 PM IST

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix for a 97th career win on Sunday and extended his championship lead over Max Verstappen to eight points.

The Mercedes driver started from second on the grid behind teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished third behind Verstappen's Red Bull and took a bonus point for the fastest lap.

Hamilton and Verstappen have been in the top two in all three races, with Hamilton winning two of them heading into next Sunday's Spanish GP.

Bottas took pole to deny Hamilton a record-extending 100th, making him the third different pole-sitter so far after Verstappen and Hamilton.

He made a clean start to hold off Hamilton and Verstappen but then slipped behind.

The safety car came out on Lap 2 of 66 for debris on the track when veteran Kimi Raikkonen lost his front wing and went off into gravel after clipping the left rear tire of his Alfa Romeo teammate Antonio Giovinazzi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP