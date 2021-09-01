Haryana Steelers bag Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou at PKL auction

The Haryana Steelers bolstered their squad with ten new additions at the Pro Kabaddi League auction 2021 which was held in Mumbai from 29 August to 31 August 2021. The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out on 29 August 2021, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on 30 August 2021. The auction for the players in categories B, C and D took place on 31 August 2021. The Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League which was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin from December 2021.

The Haryana Steelers, who finished fifth in the 2019 Pro Kabaddi season, recorded their highest buy in the 2021 PKL auction when they acquired the All-rounder Rohit Gulia for Rs. 83 lakh. The Haryana Steelers also bolstered their overseas player contingent when they bagged the Iranians Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou (Raider) and Hamid Mirzaei Nader (All-rounder) for Rs. 13.2 lakh and Rs. 12.1 lakh.

The other seven additions to the Haryana Steelers at the Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2021 included All-rounder Rajesh Narwal (Rs. 10 lakh), All-rounder Brijendra Singh Chaudhary (Rs. 55 lakh), All-rounder Ajay Ghanghas (Rs. 10 lakh), Defender Vikas Jaglan (Rs. 20 lakh), Defender Ravi Kumar (Rs. 27.5 lakh), Defender Surender Nada (Rs. 20 lakh) and Defender Rajesh Gurjar (Rs. 10 lakh).

The Haryana Steelers retained Vikash Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar and Chand Singh from season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2019.