Heartbroken Arshad Nadeem blames World Athletics C'ships disappointment on ‘injury’, apologises to ‘Pakistani’ fans

It was supposed to be an India vs Pakistan showdown on Thursday, at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Neeraj Chopra was up against Arshad Nadeem for the first time since Paris 2024, when the Pakistan ace broke the Olympic javelin throw record. Arshad is the reigning Olympic champion, taking the crown from Neeraj. Pakistan's athlete Arshad Nadeem competes in the men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships.(AFP)

But both faltered as Neeraj finished in eighth spot and Arshad came 10th. Arshad had a foul throw after the first round of elimination and didn't reach the next round. He registered a best throw of 82.75m, which he bagged in his third attempt. He started with 82.73m, and then fouled, while his third throw wasn't enough to keep him in contention for a medal.

What did Arshad Nadeem say?

Disappointed after his defeat, Arshad took to X and apologised to Pakistani fans for the heartbreak. Just like Neeraj, he blamed his performance on an injury. The Indian ace had also revealed an injury problem after his elimination.

Arshad wrote, "I want to thank each and every one of you for your unwavering support and love throughout the World Athletics Championships. Although I couldn't achieve the result I had hoped for in the final, I am proud to have represented our nation on the biggest stage."

"Your prayers, messages, and encouragement mean the world to me. I know I let you all down, but I promise to come back stronger and work even harder to make you proud.

"To be honest, I've been dealing with an injury since July 4th, which affected my preparation and fitness level. Despite this challenge, I gave it my all, and I appreciate the experience.

"Thank you for believing in me and supporting me on this journey. I will keep pushing myself to achieve greatness, not just for myself, but for our nation", he added.

Meanwhile, Neeraj, the defending champion, had a best throw of 84.03m, and he was eliminated in the penultimate round. India found an unlikely hero in Sachin Yadav, who came fourth with a personal best of 86.27m. Keshorn Walcott bagged gold with a season-best throw of 88.16m, and Grenada's Anderson Peters came second with a best throw of 87.38m. USA's Curtis Thompson finished in third position with a best throw of 86.67m.