Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hedden throws 2 touchdowns, Stoneking secures 2.5 sacks in Furman’s 28-24 win over Campbell

AP |
Updated on: Sept 14, 2025 04:28 am IST

Hedden throws 2 touchdowns, Stoneking secures 2.5 sacks in Furman’s 28-24 win over Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Trey Hedden had two passing touchdowns, including a fourth-quarter, go-ahead connection with Evan James, and Joshua Stoneking had a game-ending sack in a 3.5-sack performance to lead Furman to a 28-24 win over Campbell on Saturday afternoon.

Hedden throws 2 touchdowns, Stoneking secures 2.5 sacks in Furman’s 28-24 win over Campbell
Hedden throws 2 touchdowns, Stoneking secures 2.5 sacks in Furman’s 28-24 win over Campbell

Hedden was 26-for-35 with 314 yards and two touchdowns and connected 10 times with James for 134 yards and a 30-yard touchdown to re-take the lead with 4:50 remaining.

Campbell attempted to respond, pushing the ball to the Furman 10-yard line for a fourth-and-5 with 26 seconds remaining.

Stoneking effectively ended the game by sacking Campbell quarterback Kamden Sixkiller to force a turnover on downs. He had 2.5 sacks, including a forced fumble, and 4.5 tackles for a loss.

A crucial swing happened in the second quarter, when a quarterback sneak by Sixkiller failed on a fourth-and-1 at midfield. Furman responded with a nine-play, 50-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Hedden to Jackson Pryor.

JJ Cowan rushed for two second-half touchdowns for Campbell. Sixkiller was 34-for-43 with 294 yards and a touchdown.

Cowan had 15 carries for 53 yards, but punched in touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.

Campbell moved to 0-3 and remains 0-1 in the Coastal Athletic Conference.

Furman improved to 2-1, and begins its Southern Conference schedule on September 27 at Samford.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here . college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Hedden throws 2 touchdowns, Stoneking secures 2.5 sacks in Furman’s 28-24 win over Campbell
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On