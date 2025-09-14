BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Trey Hedden had two passing touchdowns, including a fourth-quarter, go-ahead connection with Evan James, and Joshua Stoneking had a game-ending sack in a 3.5-sack performance to lead Furman to a 28-24 win over Campbell on Saturday afternoon. Hedden throws 2 touchdowns, Stoneking secures 2.5 sacks in Furman’s 28-24 win over Campbell

Hedden was 26-for-35 with 314 yards and two touchdowns and connected 10 times with James for 134 yards and a 30-yard touchdown to re-take the lead with 4:50 remaining.

Campbell attempted to respond, pushing the ball to the Furman 10-yard line for a fourth-and-5 with 26 seconds remaining.

Stoneking effectively ended the game by sacking Campbell quarterback Kamden Sixkiller to force a turnover on downs. He had 2.5 sacks, including a forced fumble, and 4.5 tackles for a loss.

A crucial swing happened in the second quarter, when a quarterback sneak by Sixkiller failed on a fourth-and-1 at midfield. Furman responded with a nine-play, 50-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Hedden to Jackson Pryor.

JJ Cowan rushed for two second-half touchdowns for Campbell. Sixkiller was 34-for-43 with 294 yards and a touchdown.

Cowan had 15 carries for 53 yards, but punched in touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.

Campbell moved to 0-3 and remains 0-1 in the Coastal Athletic Conference.

Furman improved to 2-1, and begins its Southern Conference schedule on September 27 at Samford.

