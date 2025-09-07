BOULDER, Colo. — Julian Lewis took the second-quarter snap and handed the ball off to his tailback. Highly touted freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis makes Colorado debut against Delaware

With that, the “JuJu” Era at Colorado was officially under way.

The highly touted freshman quarterback made his debut when he entered Saturday against Delaware on Colorado's third series of the game and with the Buffaloes leading 10-0.

His first appearance on the field lasted eight plays and just over four minutes. It started with a 24-yard burst from Simeon Price and ended with a punt after Lewis was sacked.

Lewis, who turns 18 later this month, lost a close QB race to Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter in fall camp. A five-star recruit, Lewis didn’t play in the season-opening loss to Georgia Tech.

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders revealed earlier this week that Lewis would play Saturday but not when or how much. Salter had a 9-yard TD run and set up a field goal on two straight drives.

Lewis sauntered onto the field with 11:50 remaining before halftime to an ovation from the crowd. He motioned for the fans to quiet down before going to work. He was 2 of 3 for 8 yards and sacked once on his first drive in college.

He took control on the next drive, too, but the offense went three-and-out.

After Delaware scored to make it 10-7 with 45 seconds left in the half, Sanders didn't return to Lewis or Salter but instead turned to Ryan Staub. All Staub did was lead Colorado on a 75-yard scoring drive that culminated with his 21-yard strike to DeKalon Taylor with 9 seconds left.

On the sideline after the play, Sanders celebrated with Staub by placing two hands on the smiling player's helmet and praising him. Staub has served as Shedeur Sanders' backup the past two seasons. Staub's late TD sent the Buffaloes into the locker room with a 17-7 lead.

Lewis joined the Buffaloes late last year after the conclusion of his high school season. It was a way to get a head start on learning the Colorado offense.

He went 39-4 as a three-year starter for Carrollton High School in Georgia, throwing for 11,010 yards and 144 TD passes.

Lewis earned Gatorade Georgia football player of the year honors in 2023 and ’24. The other Georgia high school football player to win the award in back-to-back seasons was Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

