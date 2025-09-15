MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Charley Hull took advantage of top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul's final-hole putting meltdown Sunday to win the Kroger Queen City Championship. Hull takes advantage of Thitikul's final-hole meltdown to win Kroger Queen City title

Thitikul — a stroke ahead after Hull bogeyed the par-4 17th — four-putted the par-5 18th from about 50 feet, missing a 5-footer and a 3-foot comebacker. Hull two-putted from about 30 feet, making a 2-footer for the victory.

“I wasn’t really watching her putt for birdie because I thought she was going to hole it,” Hull said. “Then, yeah, I guess it’s not over until the fat lady sings, but I was shaking over that last putt because I just didn’t expect it.”

Hull closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 20-under 268 at TPC River’s Bend. The 29-year-old English player won her third LPGA Tour title and first since 2022. She also has four victories on the Ladies European Tour.

Thitikul matched Hull with a 68. The Thai star — the winner in May at Liberty National in New Jersey, missed a chance to become the first multiple winner on the tour this season.

Lottie Woad of England was third at 18 under after a 66.

Miyu Yamashita was 17 under, and second-ranked Nelly Korda followed at 15 under with Nasa Hataoka , Chisato Iwai , Sei Young Kim , Jennifer Kupcho , Mary Liu and Maja Stark .

Hull was coming off a runner-up finish in Houston last week as part of the Aramco series on the European tour.

