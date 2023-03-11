‘I would put this one at the top’: Jon Jones’ coach on UFC 285 winning moment

Jon Jones emphatic win over Ciryl Gane to claim the heavyweight title in UFC 285 has become the talk of the town.The American fighter had surpassed Gane in only two minutes and four seconds in the much-hyped bout. After his quick victory, Jones was hailed as the GOAT. With the title win, Jones also became only the eight UFC fighter to have won championships in two different weight divisions, having lifted the light heavyweight title earlier.

Jones' victory was greatly remarkable given the fact that he was marking a return to the cage after a three-year long gap. In order to prepare himself, he had trained rigorously under the supervision of experts. In an interaction with The MMA Hour, Jones’ longtime coach Brandon Gibson shared his insights about the match.

ALSO READ| ‘You’re not a champ, you’re a clown’: Draymond Green's jibe at Dillon Brooks

“I’ve had some really special moments. I think I would put this one at the top,” said Gibson.

“The three-year camp, the trials, the tribulations, the belief, the faith, everything we put into each other — it was really special. Greg [Jackson] has probably cornered 500-plus UFC bouts and I’ve probably done 150 with him. That was the most emotional I’ve seen Greg Jackson get during a fight,” he added.

Gibson also talked about the exact moment when Jones secured victory in the historic bout and how he and Greg felt about it.

“It was right when Jon won. I took a moment sitting on that corner stool and just kind of said a little prayer and gave thanks, because it was quite the journey to get there. And I remember turning around, looking back and seeing Greg, just eyes welled up and so much joy and pride in his face. Greg’s been in there with GSP and Rashad [Evans] and Holly [Holm] and Carlos [Condit] and ‘Bones,’ but we’ve never had a heavyweight champ of the world. So it was something very special to all of us," concluded Gibson.