‘You’re not a champ, you’re a clown’: Draymond Green's jibe at Dillon Brooks

The ongoing verbal tussle between NBA stars Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks has received a fresh boost. Brooks had made unsavoury remarks against Green and his team in an interview with ESPN's Tim Keown. Memphis Grizzlies' star Brooks had said that he didn't like Green and his team Golden State Warriors. He had also highlighted that the Warriors forward talked a lot.

On Wednesday, Green responded to Brooks' comments on his "Volume Sports podcast". He gave a counter to Grizzlies' star's comments one by one.

ALSO READ| Kane shares how he felt after removing his mask for the first time on WWE

Responding to the 'too much talk' jibe by Brooks, Green said, “You talk a lot now, so if you had four rings I’m sure you’d talk a lot more. Four All-Stars? You’d probably talk a bit more."

“Defensive Player of the Year? You damn sure would talk more,” he added.

Green further insulted the Grizzlies' star and called him an idiot. “If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies (are) not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here,” said Green.

“They’re actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship,” he ridiculed Brooks.

The Warriors forward further launched a jibe at Brook and said “I’m trying to figure out why they like you in Memphis. Or do they like you in Memphis? That’s a better question. I’m not sure your teammates like you.

“But I can tell you why they like me over here. When you contribute in the way that I contributed to four championships, they tend to like you!, added Green.

“So, next time you speak up on me, you should do some fact-checking. Next time you speak up on me, you should do some soul-searching. Next time you speak up on me, I hope you’re in a better situation than you’re in now where the guys you’re playing with actually enjoy playing with you because they actually think you’re contributing to winning, because it ain’t happening right now champ. Ahhh, you’re not a champ, you’re a clown,” concluded Green.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, Grizzlies outshined Warriors as they won by 131-110. On an individual level, Green outperformed Brooks as the Warriors' star scored 16 points while the Grizzlies' guard Brooks managed to secure 14 points. Both stars also got involved in a minor scuffle on the court.