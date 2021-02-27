IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / India hockey team faces hosts Germany in post-pandemic re-build
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
others

India hockey team faces hosts Germany in post-pandemic re-build

As they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, the Graham Reid-coached side will have to make up for a year without any competitive games.
READ FULL STORY
By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:29 PM IST

Graham Reid, head coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, finds a lot of similarities between the bio-bubble environment in Krefeld, Germany, to the almost year-long confinement of him and his team at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre on the outskirts of Bengaluru. “But just to be in a different country, a different place, is refreshing, really,” Reid said. “It brings a kind of excitement to the group which is hard to recreate.”

Also hard to recreate is the adrenalin of competition, which the players will experience after more than a year. India will take on Germany on Sunday in the first of four matches of the Europe tour—two against the hosts in Germany before moving to Antwerp, Belgium, to play two matches against Great Britain. It will be the men's team’s first taste of international hockey after February 22, 2020, when it played Australia in the Pro League in Bhubaneswar.

Since then, the pandemic-enforced lockdown forced the players and coaching staff to spend most of the year in Bengaluru’s SAI centre with national camps and intra-squad matches the closest they could get to the feel of hockey.

“The boys are very excited about being back on tour. There’s a familiarity about it but also it’s so new after not having done it for 12 months. They’re really pumped; they just want to get out there and play,” Reid said from Krefeld.

With a little over five months to go for the Tokyo Olympics, time, and competitive matches, are of essence for the Australian coach to shape the team up for the postponed event. Top sides like world champions Belgium, Germany, Netherlands and Great Britain have got a head start, having resumed their Pro League matches since last September. India, ranked fourth in the world, will have to wait till April to play the Pro League. Reason why Reid looks at these four matches as more than just a welcome return to the sport for his team.

“We’ll be using it to gauge where we’re at. The matches are crucial because what it does is give us feedback of where we are at the moment and what we need to do between now and the Olympics. Normally, during competition, you get that feedback on a more regular basis so you can make corrections as you go; whereas we’ve had to do that from a very subjective point of view within Bengaluru. It’s been an interesting process,” Reid said.

From March to early June since being stuck in Bengaluru, players were not even allowed outdoor training despite being within the SAI premises. After the homesick players were sent back home, a few of them, including captain Manpreet Singh, tested positive for the virus upon returning for the camp in August. Wading through the various obstacles, Reid worked towards fine-tuning the skills of the players at an individual and group level. The Olympic silver-winning Australian knows that the hours spent on the training field during camps and internal games are little match to the minutes of a competitive outing.

“In the earlier days of lockdown, we were very much focused on individual skill, but since we’ve come back in the new year we’ve been focusing on our group exercises and tactical play—things like attacking and defensive transition, what we do when we lose the ball, what we do when we win the ball and such aspects.

“But we can talk a lot about our internal games, which is what we’ve been able to do for the last 12 months. But the feedback loop, if you like, of competition is what these four matches against world-class teams will provide. You can then start making more improvements more quickly,” Reid said.

The 22-member squad in Europe, led by goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, is missing some key names, notably captain Manpreet, drag-flickers Rupinderpal Singh and Varun Kumar, and forward SV Sunil. The coach hopes his players can shake off the rust as quickly as possible when they press the play button on Sunday.

“There is what you expect, and what you hope,” Reid said with a smile. “I’m hoping they’ll get the gist of the game and the speed of play and everything else quite quickly. I’m very comfortable with where they’re at physically. So now it’s about applying that into match situations.

“At the moment, I’m just looking forward to them getting out and playing and allowing them to do what they love again.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Deepak Kumar with national coach Jai Patil at Strandja Memorial, Sofia.(Special Arrangement)
Deepak Kumar with national coach Jai Patil at Strandja Memorial, Sofia.(Special Arrangement)
others

Boxer Deepak Bhoria shakes off harsh life, makes ring craft count

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:56 PM IST
The Haryana boxer from a humble background beat the Olympic champion before finishing runner-up at the Strandja Memorial Cup in Sofia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
others

India hockey team faces hosts Germany in post-pandemic re-build

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:29 PM IST
As they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, the Graham Reid-coached side will have to make up for a year without any competitive games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Karni Singh Shooting range(HT Photo)
File photo of Karni Singh Shooting range(HT Photo)
others

Seven days quarantine for Delhi World Cup-bound UK shooters

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:19 PM IST
A source close to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said that the federation has got a positive feedback from the concerned authorities after it had requested for seven days hard quarantine for the shooters from UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PKL generic image(ANI)
PKL generic image(ANI)
others

Mashal Sports issues ITT to auction Pro Kabaddi League media rights

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • Sports management company Mashal Sports will conduct an open market media rights auction for five Pro Kabaddi League seasons to be held during 2021 - 2025.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Ashok in action(Getty Images)
Aditi Ashok in action(Getty Images)
others

Aditi ensures weekend action at Gainbridge LPGA

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:52 PM IST
With rounds of 74 and 71, Aditi is now T-57 as Lydia Ko, playing at her home course club, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club continued to lead, reaching 10-under after 36 holes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mairaj Ahmad Khan (IND) of India competes as Luigi Lodde (ITA) of Italy watches. Khan failed to qualify for the skeet final. ((REUTERS))
Mairaj Ahmad Khan (IND) of India competes as Luigi Lodde (ITA) of Italy watches. Khan failed to qualify for the skeet final. ((REUTERS))
others

Indian men's skeet team wins bronze in ISSF World Cup

PTI, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:26 AM IST
The Indians beat the Kazakhstan team of David Pochivalov, Eduard Yechshenko and Alexandr Mukhamediyev 6-2 in the bronze medal match on the third competition day of the International Shooting Sport Federation tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods in recovery after additional 'procedures'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Woods' Twitter account posted Friday evening, "Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian boxer Deepak Kumar(HT Photo)
Indian boxer Deepak Kumar(HT Photo)
others

Deepak stuns Olympic champion, enter final at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:29 PM IST
With this sensational victory, Deepak has secured a place in the final and will aim to clinch the gold medal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo Olympics could go ahead without fans(Twitter)
Tokyo Olympics could go ahead without fans(Twitter)
others

Tokyo Olympics chief needs some luck and a lot of pluck

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:21 PM IST
In the time of Covid-19, seven-time Olympian Seiko Hashimoto has created a positive buzz but next month’s torch relay will be her first stern test
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hima Das(Getty Images for IAAF)
Hima Das(Getty Images for IAAF)
others

Hima inducted as DSP in Assam, says will continue her athletics career

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Addressing the gathering after her induction as DSP, the 21-year-old Hima revealed that she had dreamt of becoming a police officer when she was young.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anirban Lahiri in action earlier this month in Hawaii. (Getty Images)
Anirban Lahiri in action earlier this month in Hawaii. (Getty Images)
others

Lahiri closes bitter-sweet round with an eagle for 2-under 70 in Puerto Rico

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Lahiri was placed T-37, while his senior colleague, Arjun Atwal, seeing action for the first time in four months, scored a 1-under 71 to be. T-52. Daniel Chopra, who played with Lahiri shot 2-over 74.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
others

PM inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games, says will make J&K winter sports hub

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are competing in the Games which will conclude on March 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image of boxing gloves.(REUTERS)
Image of boxing gloves.(REUTERS)
others

Deepak Kumar enters semis at Strandja Memorial, to take on world champion next

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Deepak defeated Bulgaria's Darislav Vasilev 5-0 to make the last-four stage and assure India of a second medal at the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods moved to new hospital to continue recovery

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:53 AM IST
The 15-time major winner underwent surgery to stabilize compound fractures of his tibia and fibula, after the grisly accident on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Hima Das(HT Photo)
Photo of Hima Das(HT Photo)
others

Indian GP 2: Hima wins 200m; long jumper Sreeshankar impresses on return

By Avishek Roy
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:20 PM IST
The biggest star on show was Hima Das making a comeback from a back problem but not as a quarter-miler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac