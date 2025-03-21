Indian boxing looks for a way past administrative mess

Greater Noida: Boxing’s inclusion for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has come after years of turmoil and uncertainty at the international level. However, despite the relief, Indian boxers are left to lament the looming administrative crisis at home. From left: Ajay Singh, Virender Singh, Sarita Devi, Nikhat Zareen and UP Boxing secretary Pramod Kumar at the women’s Nationals. (BFI)

The infighting in Boxing Federation of India (BFI) ahead of a highly-charged BFI elections has taken a toll on the sport. Some states have refused to send teams for the women’s nationals saying the championship, which got postponed twice, is being held at a very short notice. Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal have not sent teams, while a few states have put together second-string sides. There were letters circulating about the cancellation of the tournament just days before the event.

A BFI official said they have been getting calls from some states and boxers who wanted to compete but were being dissuaded by their respective associations.

Olympic medallist Vijender Singh, who came as a chief guest on the opening day, said boxers should not be dragged into federation politics. “Some people have tried to create confusion about the tournament. Boxers should not be dragged into politics. I know how much the sport and boxers suffer because of all this. They need competitions otherwise how will they come up? I am hoping that this situation is quickly resolved,” Vijender told HT.

The biggest name to miss the tournament is Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain. Assam has put together a team after the state association — led by BFI secretary general Hemanta Kalita who is at loggerheads with BFI president Ajay Singh — refused to declare the results of selection trials and announce the team, a boxing official from Assam told HT.

A five-member team was sent by the Assam Olympic Association but medal winners and Borgohain withdrew because of the ongoing crisis. Boxers from Tamil Nadu, Sikkim and Tripura also faced a similar situation before they decided to defy the diktat.

“We were being instructed not to go but if we had not participated the boxers missed the entire year. The certificate of Nationals is so important,” said a coach from one of the states.

The officials even tried to exert pressure on referees and judges to withdraw. “I was getting calls even at the airport to not officiate in this tournament,” a referee said.

Altogether, 188 boxers from 24 associations are competing, including Railways, Services and Police. World champions Nitu Ghanghas and Jasmine Lamboriya are some of the big names in fray. Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen pulled out at the last-minute because of a niggle.

Haryana boxers — one of the powerhouses in the sport — were waiting since January for the Nationals. “We had our state championships in December but the Nationals were postponed. We again had to appear for state trials to make it to the team,” said a boxer from Haryana.

Dronacharya awardee coach Shiv Singh blasted the officials trying to restrict entries of boxers for personal gains.

“It is a very unfortunate situation. Women’s boxing in India is a medal winning sport. There were five world champions from India last time and you want to finish the game. Keep the boxers away from your federation politics,” said former national coach Singh.

“This is a time when we should start focusing on Asian Games and next Olympics but instead we are talking about such unwanted things. I hope the boxers who are left out get another chance,” he said.

Elections paused

With the BFI elections being delayed on Friday, the administrative crisis isn’t quite over yet. Returning Officer RK Gauba paused the elections after president Ajay Singh wrote to Gauba that BFI is seeking “urgent intervention” from a superior court due to “conflicting orders” by high courts of Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. The election was scheduled for March 28 and nominations were completed. Former union sports minister Anurag Thakur was looking to contest for the president’s post but his nomination from Himachal Pradesh led to a furore. That would have put him against two-time president and SpiceJet managing director Ajay Singh.

On the opening day of the event, IOA president PT Usha was also present. Only days before Usha had constituted an ad hoc committee to run BFI, pointing to administrative crisis, delay in elections and dearth of competitions. On Friday, Usha said she was happy that BFI is organising the Nationals.

“I wanted that competition to happen. I am so happy. It is good motivation for boxers and now the sport is back in Olympics. But I am feeling bad that some players have not been able to compete here. That should not have happened. There are always obstacles for players everywhere but they should focus on their events with dedication,” Usha said.