Indian chess in 2025: Divya Deshmukh scripts history, D Gukesh’s form dips, R Praggnanandhaa reaches Candidates

D Gukesh and Divya Deshmukh shake hands.(X) It wasn't just D Gukesh's historic success which laid the platform for 2025; it was also Koneru Humpy, the reigning two-time Women's World Rapid Chess Champion. 2025 turned out to be the year, as India continued its rise to become a leading global superpower in chess. Last December, D Gukesh defeated Ding Liren to become the youngest-ever FIDE World Champion, bringing the title back to India after a long absence. It was the perfect moment as even five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand was present at the venue in Singapore as FIDE Deputy President.

Divya Deshmukh follows D Gukesh, Koneru Humpy's footsteps

Gukesh's victory saw his name memorised by every Indian, and then 2025 saw Divya Deshmukh enter the limelight. Only 19 years old in July, Deshmukh beat Koneru Humpy in an all-Indian final at the Women's Chess World Cup. The presence of two Indians as the sole competitors in the final underscored India's role as a global chess superpower, further solidifying its status.

The final went to tie-breaks, and Divya won 1.5-0.5 and was left in tears. Along with Humpy, she also qualified for the 2026 Candidates and became the first Indian to win the FIDE Women's World Cup. She also got her GM title as a result.

D Gukesh's tough 2025

On the other hand, Gukesh found it tough from the get-go in 2025. His status as reigning World Champion meant more focus from opponents. It was proved at the Tata Masters in Wijk Aan Zee as he lost to R Praggnanandhaa in the title-deciding tie-breaker round. Gukesh also fared poorly at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour and didn't fare better at the FIDE Grand Swiss.

The 2025 Chess World Cup in Goa perfectly summed up his situation as he fell to a third-round exit. He will be hoping to find his form next year, as he will also be defending his title. Gukesh also had some positives, including his epic win against Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess and the European Club Cup victory in October.

Candidates woes

Despite its rising status as a global superpower in chess, Indian fans were left disappointed this year as only Praggnanandhaa qualified for the 2026 Candidates in the men's section. Meanwhile, India's No. 1 Arjun Erigaisi failed to bag a berth. In the women's section, Divya, Humpy, and Vaishali Rameshbabu have secured spots.

Emerging GMs

At the U20 World Junior C'ship, India had another highlight as rising star Pranav Venkatesh capped off a stunning run to win the title. In terms of producing GMs, India has increased its pace. Recently, Srihari LR became the country's 86th GM. Ilamparthi AR, who is only 16, got the title to become the 90th GM. Soon, Raahul VS became the 91st GM.