Indian Open: ‘Journeyman’ Chacarra chases his golfing dream

Gurugram: Eugenio Chacarra can perhaps be called a journeyman with a difference. A bright golf talent, the Spaniard shared the halfway lead in the $2.35 million Hero Indian Open with Japan’s defending champion Keita Nakajima, the pair 4-under for the tournament and sharing a two-shot lead on Friday. Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra. (Getty Images)

Nakajima, 24, declared before the event that he wants to make it back-to-back wins here as he chases his dream of joining his compatriots on the PGA Tour. The rest of the field continues to toil at the tough DLF Golf and Country Course, but Nakajima and the 25-year-old, Madrid-born Chacarra could be the players to beat this week.

Chacarra’s nascent career though has already seen a few twists, and the kind of decision-making that could take him to the heights he aspires. A former amateur world No.2 – Nakajima is a former world No.1 amateur – the Oklahama University golfer signed up with the rebel LIV Golf in 2022.

He had his first pro win in the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok. But he was also dejected as he got into very few events and didn’t have points needed to get into tournaments that mattered for Chacarra, be it the PGA Tour or DP World Tour. His LIV Golf stint ended last year after Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs team did not renew the contract. But he won the St Andrews Bay Championship in Scotland in August, 2023, an event that was part of the Asia Tour-LIV Golf understanding. That has allowed him to play on the Asia Tour.

Chacarra won that even on the 10th playoff hole with a par, a doggedness that was also seen on Thursday when he sank a tough putt from the fringe of the 18th green for par. That fighting quality allied with golfing skills fetched him a 70 for the second day for a 4-under tournament aggregate.

“On LIV nothing changes, there is only money,” the frustrated Spaniard was quoted as saying in golf.com as he expressed his dream to chase the glory of success. Chacarra finished tied fifth in the International Series India event on this course in January-February, keeping aside any uncertainty caused over his playing status.

Leaving LIV Golf alone may not have allowed him to play on the DP World Tour, which has a one-year suspension in place besides fines for those returning to its fold. However, Chacarra not having held a card with any tour, or any other contract, has allowed him a smooth transition.

And red-hot performances have taken care of the rest. In four events since November, he has finished T14 (Link Hong Kong Open-Asia Tour), T5 (International Series Qatar), T6 (PIF Saudi International), T5 (International Series India) and T20 (Magical Kenya Open).

For a young golfer, it seems less a journey and more a great golfing adventure.