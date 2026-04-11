Shimla, Indian paddlers underlined their regional dominance, winning 13 gold medals across categories at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday. Indians extend supremacy at South Asian Youth TT with 13 gold medals

The tournament is also a qualifier for the Asian Youth Championships.

In the Under-19 boys' singles final, India's Priyanuj Bhattacharyya defeated compatriot Punit Biswas 3-1 to bag the gold.

In doubles, MR Balamurugan and Mehan Senthil overcame a first-game setback to defeat Bangladesh's Abul Hasib and Nafiz Iqbal and clinch the title.

In the Under-15 Boys' section, Aditya Das produced a commanding performance to beat fellow Indian Akshay Kirikara in the final.

The doubles crown also stayed at home, with Rishaan Chattopadhyay and Akash Rajavelu prevailing in a closely fought five-game encounter against Nepal.

In the girls' section, Jennifer Varghese rallied from a game down to defeat Ananya Muralidharan in an all-India Under-19 final, while Ankolika Chakraborty outplayed Aahona Ray to secure the Under-15 crown.

India completed clean sweeps in both girls' doubles categories as well.

Prisha Goel and Ditsa Roy captured the Under-19 title in straight games, while Sreejani Chakraborty and Tanishka Kalbhairav bounced back strongly after dropping the opening game to win the Under-15 final.

The mixed doubles events further highlighted India's superiority.

Priyanuj and Jennifer dominated the Under-19 final, while Aditya Das paired with Ankolika Chakraborty to seal the Under-15 title without conceding a game.

Results

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Under-19 Boys Singles: Priyanuj Bhattacharyya bt Punit Biswas 11-7, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6.

Doubles: MR Balamurugan/Mehan Senthil bt Abul Hsib/Nafiz Iqbal 9-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-5.

Under-15 Boys Singles: Aditya Das bt Akshay Kirikara 11-6, 11-6, 11-6.

Doubles: Rishaan Chattopadhyay/Akash Rajavelu bt Reevan Bajracharya/Nischal Thapa 8-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-1, 11-4.

Under-19 Girls Singles: Jennifer Varghese bt Ananya Muralidharan 7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6.

Doubles: Final: Prisha Goel/Ditsa Roy bt Binaca Rai/Evaana Thapa 11-5, 11-9, 13-11.

Under-15 Girls Singles: Ankolika Chakraborty bt Aahona Ray 12-10, 15-13, 8-11, 11-5.

Doubles: Final: Sreejani Chakraborty/Tanishka Kalbhairav bt Arsana Maharjan/Suramya Shakya 14-16, 11-5, 11-5, 11-4.

Under-19 Mixed Doubles: Final: Priyanuj Bhattacharyya/Jennifer Vaarghese bt Mohammed Rafiu/Fathimath Ali 12-10, 11-2,11-5.

Under-15 Mixed Doubles: Final: Aditya Das/Ankolika Chakraborty bt Mohammed Rafiu/Aishath Nafiz 11-5, 11-4, 11-9.

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