India's wushu player from Arunachal Pradesh gives update on whereabouts after being denied visa for Hangzhou Asian Games

With the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony scheduled for Saturday, India were dealt a huge blow as three members from their Wushu contingent were unable to travel to Hangzhou for the multi-sports continental event. The three women athletes - Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu - received their accreditation cards from the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC), which also functions as an entry visa. But they were unable to download it, which is necessary upon arrival. Mepung Lamgu gave an update to fans on Twitter.

The team was scheduled to leave on Wednesday, but as they were unable to download their document, the rest of the squad alongwith the coaching staff had to board the flight without them.

Taking to Twitter, Lamgu gave a big update to fans, who were worried about her after the development. She revealed that she was currently living in a SAI hostel and was in constant touch with her family. "I am alright and currently in SAI Hostel. I am in constant touch with my family and there's nothing to worry about. Thanks for the concern and support. In the frame: Having breakfast with SAI officers", she wrote and posted a photo.

In July this year, the same set of players couldn't compete at the World University Games in Chengdu, China, as they were given stapled visas. Stapled visas mean that China doesn't recognise India sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh. Also, India has always rejected China's claim over the northeastern state. Also, the Indian wushu team was withdrawn from the event in protest.

Speaking to the media, spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs Arindam Bagchi spoke about India's stance on the issue. "In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. A strong protest has been lodged in New Delhi and Beijing against China's deliberate and selective obstruction of some of our sportspersons. China’s action violates both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states", he said.

