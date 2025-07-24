IOA differences resolved, CEO appointment ratified

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association’s executive council, led by president PT Usha, announced on Thursday that it has resolved all internal differences, marking an end to the prolonged standoff. The council members put up a unified front and said they would work together towards India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics. Indian Olympic Association President P.T. Usha, second right, talks with Chief Executive Officer Raghuram Iyer during a joint press conference in New Delhi. (AP)

IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer, whose appointment was the major bone of contention between Usha and the executive council (EC), sat with the EC members and also addressed the media. IOA Sr vice president Ajay Patel, treasurer Sahdev Yadav, vice president Gagan Narang, joint secretary Kalyan Cahubey and Alaknanda Ashok, and EC members Amitabh Sharma, Harpal Singh, Rohit Rajpal, Dola Banerjee and athletes commission vice chairperson Sharath Kamal were present.

“Everything has been sorted and that is why we have IOA CEO sitting with us. Whatever small internal disputes were there have been resolved,” Usha told reporters.

“We are focussing on the long term goal of transforming India into a global sporting powerhouse. By 2036 we not only want to achieve sustained Olympic success but also bring the Olympic Games to India,” said Usha.

The functioning of the IOA had been severely impacted since the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as CEO in January last year. Members of the EC had refused to ratify his appointment, objecting to his pay package of ₹20 lakh per month along with additional perks.

The International Olympic Council (IOC) had raised concerns about governance in IOA when an Indian delegation in which Usha and Iyer were also part of, met them in Lausanne to discuss India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics. The CEO has an important strategic and administrative role to play in the bid process. It has now been learnt that Iyer’s salary has been adjusted a bit but it will be paid from last year January onwards when he was appointed.

The truce was reached in the last few days as Sports Minister Manuskh Mandivya helped break the deadlock between Usha and the EC members. Usha too reached out to her colleagues and opened the channels for discussion. It is learnt that a Special General Meeting will be soon called to discuss and approve long pending issues. There are also several financial bills and pending salaries that require approval.

The EC members will have a lot at hand in looking after various IOA committees.

IOA joint secretary Chaubey said that Iyer’s appointment had been ratified at a EC meeting on Thursday.

“There was an EC meeting today and we discussed a lot of things including Raghu Iyer’s appointment and that is why he is sitting here among us.

“There have been some differences between us and letters were also exchanged (EC and Usha). But in democracy, there is always a difference of opinion. No house, no organization can completely be flawless. We want to look forward,” said Chaubey.

Treasurer Sahdev Yadav also said whatever “little dispute and differences” were there have been sorted. “We are all together. We are looking ahead to the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and our Olympic and CWG bid,” said Yadav.

Iyer, who was part of the Indian delegation in Lausanne, said the meeting with the IOC was very positive.

“It was attended by the top brass of IOC and the follow up would be that they would come down to India at some point in time very soon.

“We are at the stage of continuous dialogue with the IOC and they informed us a lot about sustainability, athlete-centric work and a lot on the legacy plan in a workshop. As you know, the IOC has a new leader who is driving some changes within the organisation. They are in a pause and reflect mode (with regards to selection of future Olympic host cities).”

On Qatar’s bid for the 2036 Games, he said, “it will be premature to say anything because there are still countries jumping in.”

As IOA athlete commission vice chairperson, table tennis legend Sharath said IOA will launch athlete centric programmes, aimed at developing structures for mental health support, career-transition guidances and training access beyond the competitive years. “We will also try to create mentorship, and leadership programmes for our athletes.”

A drive will be launched on August 29 -- National Sports Day -- to try and get 10 million children to play any sport. Anti-doping programmes have also been planned.