Is India exploring multi-city bid for 2036 Olympics:

sportsdesk@hindustantimes.com A 3D view of upcoming Athletics Stadium at Gujarat Police Academy, Gandhinagar. (HT)

New Delhi/Mumbai/Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad is set to be the cornerstone of India’s bid for 2036 Olympics even as few sports could be held in other cities in line with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) push for cost-effectiveness and sustainability. Officials in the know claim that the possibility of hosting hockey in Bhubaneswar, canoeing and kayaking in Pune, equestrian and rowing in Bhopal, and sailing in Chennai could be explored but the Gujarat city will remain at the front and centre of India’s push to host a maiden Olympics.

“If India does come into serious contention to host the Olympics – and that is still some way down the line – the crux of the Games will be in Ahmedabad,” a top official of the Gujarat State Olympic Association said.

The official offered that India could present a few existing venues in its pitch to boost its credentials against stiff competition. “But that could be just for the pitch. Once there’s greater clarity, and the work-in-progress venues in Ahmedabad take shape, most sports will remain here,” the official said.

Another official involved in the planning of infrastructure projects in Ahmedabad said the city will remain at the “core” of India’s bid. “But we can also look at existing sports infrastructure in some other cities and try and pitch. Cricket, for example, can also take place in multiple stadiums. Pune can host canoeing and kayaking. However, no formal proposal has been made,” the official said.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, visiting the Kalinga Stadium where he met Odisha sports secretary Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma. Apart from holding a host of international hockey events, the 16,000-capacity Kalinga Stadium also hosted the last two World Cups in 2018 and 2023.

“Internal discussions have been taking place for some time but there is nothing concrete yet. Yes, there is a possibility (of Bhubaneswar hosting hockey at the 2036 Olympics) but all those decisions will be taken in New Delhi,” an official who did not wish to be quoted said.

India, in the run-up to the Olympics, is set to bid for a slew of international events such as the under-20 athletics World Championships in 2028 and Youth Olympics in 2030 besides hosting the Asian Sailing Championships and World Athletics Bronze Level Continental Tour later this year, and BWF World Championships in 2026.

Besides India, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are also in the fray for hosting the 2036 Games while South Korean capital Seoul, that hosted the Games in 1988, has already conducted feasibility assessments.

It must be noted that the bid committee which will present India’s case to the IOC is still to be formed. “There are elections in the IOC in March (18-21) and after that we are expecting a meeting with the IOC hosts commission,” said an IOA official.

At last year’s Paris Olympics, surfing and sailing were held outside the French capital. While sailing events took place in Marseille (about 3 hours by train from Paris), surfing was held farther away in Tahiti. For such sport, India will need to look at venues outside Ahmedabad. However, city’s Sabramati Riverfront, the GSOA official said, can also be considered.

It is understood that the work on three ambitious infrastructure projects in Ahmedabad – which will go ahead irrespective of the Olympics coming to India or not – is in progress. Naranpura Sports Complex, the multi-purpose facility spread over 20 acres, is set to be completed in March while Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave around the Narendra Modi Stadium area, will take “a few more years”.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave has already undergone multiple reviews by authorities for critical aspects such as fire evacuation. Being built for a projected cost of ₹6000cr, it can be a likely venue for aquatics and tennis along with temporary arenas for other sports.

Work on the Karai Sports Hub at Gujarat Police Academy in Gandhinagar, where athletics and shooting events could be staged, is undergoing renovation with an overlay of Rs.1200cr -1500 cr.

“Work will pick up pace in these two venues once there is further clarity on the outcome of India’s Olympic bid (which could be in 2026-27),” the official said.