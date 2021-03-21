ISSF World Cup: India bag silver in men's team air rifle event, women finish 4th
- The Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the gold medal round.
India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Deepak Kumar and Pankaj Kumar combined to win the silver medal in the men's team air rifle event on the third competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday. The Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the gold medal round to finish behind the winning team of Lucas Kozeniesky, William Shaner and Timothy Sherry of the United States. The US team shot 16.
In the women's air rifle event, the Indian team of Nisha Kanwar, Shriyanka Shadangi and Apurvi Chandela finished fourth with a score of 623.7 as Poland won the bronze medal with 624.1. USA claimed gold in the women's air rifle event with a total of 627.3 and the silver went to Denmark for shooting 625.9.
The Indian men's team qualified second in the race for the gold medal round after shooting 623.4 in the second qualification series behind USA's 625.1. South Korea (621.2), represented by Taeyun Nam, Byounggil Choo and Jae Seung Chung and Iran's Pourya Norouziyan, Hossein Bagheri and Amir Mohammad Nekounam (620.1) played the bronze medal match, with the former finishing third on the podium after the Kenyans did not start.
Earlier, in the first qualification, the Indian trio topped the chart with an aggregate score of 1885.9 ahead of the USA's 1880.8, Korea's 1880.3 and Iran's 1869.7 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
A total of 294 shooters from as many as 53 countries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey, are participating in the tournament.
