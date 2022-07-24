'It was a long wait': Anju Bobby George after Neeraj Chopra becomes second Indian World Championships medalist

Creating history on Sunday, Neeraj Chopra bagged a silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Sunday. It was India's second medal after 29 years in the competition's history, after Anju Bobby George's bronze medal in 2003. The former long jumper, who is also AFI vice-president, took to social media to congratulate Neeraj for his 'magic moment' and also stated that it 'was a long wait' for India's second medal in the World Championships.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for that magic moment..N welcome to the group..it was a long wait.Thanks to @afiindia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur for all the support."

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for that magic moment..N welcome to the group..it was a long wait.Thanks to @afiindia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur for all the support . pic.twitter.com/31tLKjdV3V — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) July 24, 2022

George made history in 2003, when she won the bronze medal in long jump at the 2003 World Championships in Paris, becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to clinch a medal in the competition.

Meanwhile, Chopra didn't have a good start in the final and was only able to register his best throw in his fourth attempt as he registered 88.13m. India's second participant Rohit Yadav ended in 10th position after a best throw of 78.62m.

Speaking to SAI media after his silver medal heroics, the 24-year-old said, "I'm feeling really great today to have won a silver medal for the country. Next year again, we have the World Championships and the aim will be to do better there. A big thanks to SAI, the federation and the government who have supported us and given us a foreign coach and sent us abroad for training. I hope in every sport, we keep getting support and we make more progress".

Aiming to win gold in the next World Championships, he also said, “I didn't feel pressured by the fact that I am an Olympic champion. I believed in myself even after the third throw. I made a comeback and won silver, it felt good. I will try to change the colour of the medal next time”.

