Jake Paul's sneaky act triggered Mike Tyson to slap him; real reason hidden in video with different camera angle

It was just the weigh-in for their highly-anticipated boxing match but it already saw its fair share of drama as Mike Tyson slapped his opponent Jake Paul. The incident happened when the pair approached each other and were within touching distance that Tyson took a swipe at Paul, who had an amusing reaction. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face off during their ceremonial weigh-in.(Getty Images via AFP)

Initially, it looked like Tyson was irritated by the manner in which Paul approached him on stage. But on closer observation, Paul appeared to step on Tyson's foot in a sneaky manner. The YouTube celebrity was wearing a pair of white shoes, but Tyson wasn't wearing any.

Also Read | Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul live streaming: When and where to watch boxing match on television and online

Here is the video of Jake Paul's sneaky act on Mike Tyson:

During the weigh-in, Tyson weighed at 228.4 pounds, and Paul was at 227.2 pounds. Paul responded to the incident by stating, "He's angry, he's an angry little elf."

Paul will get 40 million USD for the fight, which he has already revealed in a press conference. On the other hand, 58-year-old Tyson will receive USD 20 million. Speaking ahead of the fight, Tyson said, "I've been through so many ups and downs since my last fight with Kevin McBride. I've been in rehab. I've been in prison, been locked up. Never in a million years did I believe I'd be doing this."

When asked why he was fighting someone as old as Tyson, Paul explained that it was his opponent's idea to have a pro fight, and he didn't want to deny a chance to take on a boxing legend. He added, "It’s like Ja Morant turning down a 1-v-1 against LeBron. It’s not going to happen."

There has also been criticism thrown at the fight, especially regarding Tyson's condition. He is already 58-years-old and the bout was originally scheduled for July 20 but got postponed, as Tyson had to be treated for a stomach ulcer. He reportedly lost 26 pounds during the recovery process.

Also, seven states weren't ready to sanction the bout. Texas agreed to a fight that was eight rounds, instead of 10 or 12, with two-minute rounds instead of three, and heavier gloves designed to reduce the power of punches.