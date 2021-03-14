Japan mulls 50% cap on Olympics spectators - Report
Japan is considering limiting spectators for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics to 50% of venue capacity due to risks posed by the spread of COVID-19, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday.
For large venues the limit for spectators could be set at 20,000, but more people may be allowed if the pandemic situation improves, the Sankei reported.
Japan's organising committee will announce its decision next month and is expected to comply with domestic regulations, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources in the government and on the committee.
When asked by Reuters about Sankei's story, Masa Takaya, a spokesman for the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, said a decision will be made in April.
The Games were postponed last year due to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus. They were rescheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8.
Sources have told Reuters that Japan has decided to stage the Games without spectators from abroad due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, but Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto has said that no decision has been reached.
Organisers have repeatedly spoken of their resolve to hold the Olympics this year at all costs, despite low public support.
Although the number of coronavirus cases in Japan is relatively low compared to other countries such as the United States, some areas including Tokyo are still under a state of emergency, with the country currently experiencing a third wave of the pandemic. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by William Mallard and Tom Hogue)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹13.73 crore released till date for para-sportspersons: Rijiju
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My opponent is still a kid, my unbeaten streak will continue: Vijender Singh
- Vijender and Losan will square off in a super middle-weight (76kg) showdown, dubbed as 'Battle on Ship' on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Dev inducted as PGTI board member
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ultimate Kho Kho set to take giant leap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cut above rest, fencer Bhavani makes Olympics history
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan mulls 50% cap on Olympics spectators - Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercedes back on top after tough start to testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra set for Tokyo Olympics qualifiers
- A world event followed by an Asian event will give a good opportunity for India’s top table tennis players to seal berths for this year’s Games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Tokyo Olympic probables test positive: NADA chief
- Two athletes who are part of India’s core group of Olympic probables have failed dope tests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Olympic probable athletes fail NADA dope tests at IGP in Patiala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seeking re-election as FIH president, Batra files nomination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender Singh buoyant ahead of return to ring
- The organisers are billing it as a Vegas-style boxing event—Battle on Ship—that for the first time will be live on OTT platform on pay-per-view. Having last fought in November, 2019 in Dubai, Vijender said he was waiting for his return for a long time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender to take on Russian Artysh Lopsan in comeback fight on March 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISSF World Cup: Qatar arrive, UK & Brazil to go into hard quarantine on arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025
- Bach said Tokyo was “the best prepared Olympic city ever” and reiterated the games would open on July 23 despite restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox