Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav inspired by friend Neeraj Chopra’s success

Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav will aim to better his personal best at his first world athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon, starting on July 14. He qualified on ranking points and is confident of making an impression on the global stage.

“I am really looking forward to it. Since it is my first world championships I have kept my expectations quite realistic. My first goal will be to better my personal best and probably make it to the final,” Yadav said.

The 21-year-old returned from a meet in Almaty recently without competing in the Kazakhstan capital as he had to attend his interview for the US visa in Delhi. Once the formalities were done for the US and UK visas, the latter for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games that followed the worlds, he moved to train at the National Institute of Sport, Patiala. He has made the cut for CWG along with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and DP Manu, the other 80-plus thrower.

“I have been throwing over 80m quite regularly. My form is good too, so I am hoping to touch around 85m in Eugene,” he said.

'TALK EVERYDAY WITH NEERAJ'

Yadav began his season in February by winning the Indian Open Throws event in Patiala (77.89m). He has participated in five domestic competitions since, crossing 80m in four. This year, he has achieved at least second place each time he has competed. On June 11, Yadav threw his personal best of 82.54m at the inter-state meet in Chennai, winning silver.

“It'll be a privilege to compete in the world-class field in the US. Those are the guys I look up to. To watch them train and compete against them will be an experience I'll cherish. Of course, there will be Neeraj, who is like a brother. We talk every day and he takes time out to follow my progress. I was touched when he spoke about the javelin talent in India before the Stockholm Diamond League meeting. It’ll be nice to exchange notes with him there.”

Yadav took up javelin in 2013 when his father, who was also an athlete, introduced him to the technical event. Early training with bamboo poles in Uttar Pradesh’s Dabhiya village followed, and five years later, he was picked for the national camp where he first met Chopra.

“He had already won the U-20 world championships. The year I went to the camp, he won the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. He was beginning to make a name for himself, but was always available to help me and other juniors,” Yadav, who later travelled with Chopra to train in South Africa and Turkey, said.

‘FELT AS IF I HAD WON THE MEDAL’

Yadav watched Chopra’s Olympic gold-winning throw in his village with friends and family, joining in as Dabhiya erupted in celebration. “People in my village know me as Neeraj’s friend,” Yadav said. “It was a memorable evening. A sizeable crowd gathered in my home to watch Neeraj, and the moment his first throw landed we knew we were in for something special. We celebrated with sweets and crackers. It felt as if I had won the medal.”

Chopra’s success has had a domino effect on Indian athletics. Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has spoken about the belief it has given to the fraternity. Yadav agrees. “Neeraj has led the way. His success tells us that a regular guy can reach the top of the world. Earlier, we felt great after touching 80m, now it’s a regular occurrence. We constantly raise the bar. I, Yashvir and DP Manu are all capable of throwing long and we like to push each other.”

Chopra achieving a first 90m throw at Eugene will boost that confidence. He almost did that at Stockholm with an 89.94m effort, bettering the previous national record of 89.30m he achieved days earlier in the Paavo Nurmi Games.

“I am sure he will do that sooner rather than later.”