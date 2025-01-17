Kartik keen on living his DeChambeau dream at “home”

He has just turned 15 but accolades continue to pile up for India’s teen sensation Kartik Singh. India’s teen golfing sensation Kartik Singh. (X)

The Gurugram golfer was the cynosure at the prestigious Bonallack Trophy – the biennial Ryder Cup-style battles between amateurs from Asia-Pacific countries against Europe.

Despite being the youngest in the field – a ninth-grader up against elite college players – Kartik held his own with two wins and two ties in the foursomes and fourballs the first two days, and then lost 3&2 in the singles despite playing his best golf of the week. The youngster was five-under par through 12 holes, but lost 3&2 to Louisiana State University’s world No. 109 Gunnlaugur Árni Sveinsson, who was seven-under par through 15 holes.

A couple of days before Kartik flew into Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE for the tournament earlier this month, he learned he had been granted a spot in the much-anticipated International Series India, which will be played at his home course, DLF Golf & Country Club, from January 29. The $2 million tournament features the reigning US Open champion and LIV Golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau.

IS India will be the biggest tournament in Kartik’s short career, and he is excited. “I am really looking forward to it. It’s the first time that I will be playing a tournament at DLF, which is my home course and I have very good course knowledge. I am also hoping that I will get a lot of support from my family and friends,” said Kartik.

“I am not thinking much about the tournament, and I want to approach it just like any other practice round I have there. My best score (from the black tees) is a three-under-par, but I don’t play full 18 holes often. I usually play nine holes, and my best score for the front nine is a three-under and my best score for the back nine is also 33. Hopefully, I can combine the two nines in one of the rounds during the International Series.”

Kartik said DeChambeau was one of his favourite golf stars, and it would be a dream if he gets to play with the American world No.10.

“I love watching Bryson play. He is one of my favourite golfers. I hope I get to play a round with him,” said Kartik. “I love the way he drives the golf ball. If I can hit the ball as far as him, life on the golf course will become a lot easier.”

Rahul Singh, Head of the Asian Tour’s International Series, said the opportunity was earned by Kartik. “One of the fundamentals of the International Series is to support local talent and allow the younger generation to play alongside the very best in the world. To this end, we have a category that ensures a spot for the highest-ranked World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) player from the host country. At No. 124, that Indian player is Kartik,” said Singh.

“We have all seen what Kartik is capable of these last couple of years. We are excited about him and what he will do in the future for Indian and Asian golf. This will be a great exposure for him.”

India’s Rishi Narain, gold medallist at the 1982 Asian Games, was the captain for the winning Asia Pacific Golf Confederation’s men’s team at the Bonallack Trophy, and he felt Kartik would not be overawed by the occasion.

“Let’s not forget that he is just 15, but I have been so impressed with how he played and how he handled himself this week, I won’t be surprised if he makes the cut in the International Series India,” said Narain in Ras Al Khaimah.

“Established college players in the team were coming up to me and saying things like Kartik was the best 15-year-old they have seen playing golf.

“He hits it pretty long for his age (carry of 285 yards and swing speed of 112mph), but what was impressive was his game on and around the green, and how good he was with his scoring irons.”