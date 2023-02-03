Khelo India Youth Games: Pole vaulter Dev Kumar sets junior national mark

Madhya Pradesh's Dev Kumar Meena rewrote the boys' pole vault national record en route to his gold medal effort at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal on Friday. Meena recorded a jump of 4.91m to break Rakesh Gond's previous national mark of 4.90m.

Meena's effort, however, could not stop Maharashtra from holding on to the top spot in the medal tally on account of having more silvers, as both they and the hosts tallied 14 golds at the end of the fifth day.

In the track events, Doondapati Jayara of Odisha and Tamanna of Haryana emerged as the fastest boy and girl in the competition in the 100m dash. Tamanna clocked 12.16 seconds while Jayara's time of 10.53 seconds would have been a national youth record but for wind assistance.

In table tennis, West Bengal's Ankur Bhattacharjee, fresh from his under-19 boys title in Surat, produced another gold-winning performance. He beat Uttar Pradesh's Divyansh Srivastava ( 11-3, 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-4) in the youth boys final. Maharashtra claimed the overall TT championship and the second spot went to West Bengal, despite a tie with UP. The former got the jury's unanimous vote, thanks to Ankur's gold.

In the Archery recurve competitions, Rajasthan’s Rampal Choudhary defeated West Bengal’s Juyel Sarkar 6-2 in the final for gold. Ridhi of Haryana won the girls recurve with a 6-2 win over state-mate Bhajan Kaur. In fact, it was 1-2-3 Haryana as Tisha Punia won bronze.

In the Compound Archery events, Haryana’s Kushal Dalal won gold with a 147-141 victory over Andhra’s TG Mani Ratnam in the boys final whereas Maharashtra’s Aditi Gopichand Swami defeated Rajasthan’s Priya Gurjar 146-145 for the girls gold.