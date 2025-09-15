Olympic champions Faith Kipyegon and Hamish Kerr headline day four of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Tuesday when four finals, two track and two field, will be held. Kipyegon bids for fourth 1500m world gold, Wanyonyi in loaded 800m

AFP Sport takes a look at three of the most eye-catching events:

- Men's 800m heats -

This has the potential to be the race of the championships. Even the 13-year-old world record of 1min 40.91sec set by Kenyan David Rudisha in one of the most iconic moments in the sport in the 2012 Olympic final in London could be under threat.

The favourite in Tokyo is Rudisha's compatriot Emmanuel Wanyonyi, the Olympic champion.

Just 21, he has been the form runner this season although he came close to losing in the Diamond League finals late last month.

The former cattle herder, who is keen to set things right after taking silver in the worlds two years ago, has impressed Rudisha at the very least.

"Rudisha is my friend," said Wanyonyi last month.

"I remember the last time I saw him he told me, 'Now is your time to shine'."

Having the stamp of approval of a legend is one thing but out on the track dangers lurk all around him.

Both the minor medallists from the Paris Games will have him firmly in their sights.

Canada's Sudan-born defending champion Marco Arop took silver in the Olympic final and although he has only beaten the Kenyan once this season the 26-year-old says he is not intimidated by that.

"It's great competing against him because I do feel he makes me a better athlete overall," he told CBC.

Both Wanyonyi and Arop have had a loaded campaign, something which Paris bronze medallist Djamel Sedjati hopes will play in his favour.

The 26-year-old Algerian has raced just five times this season and, having won silver in the 2022 worlds, is seeking to go one better and emulate compatriot Djabir Said Guerni's victory in the 2003 worlds.

Outside of them two Americans catch the eye, the 2019 champion Donavan Brazier, who has had several frustrating years riddled with injury but won at the trials.

At 28, Brazier is 12 years older than teammate Cooper Lutkenhaus.

When he takes to the track on Tuesday Lutkenhaus will be 16 years 8 months and 28 days old, the youngest American athlete ever to compete at the worlds, and is phlegmatic about what lies ahead.

"I don't think I have any pressure or outside noise on me, I'm walking out of the stadium with my head held high."

- Men's high jump final -

High jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh has raised morale back in Ukraine through her achievements since Russia invaded the country in February, 2022, and Oleh Doroshchuk can deliver another boost.

The 24-year-old, who despite the ongoing war has remained training in Ukraine, goes into Tuesday's final with a pep in his step after topping qualifying.

He says he is feeling "better day by day" after suffering injuries to both his legs during the season.

He is in a rich vein of form, winning at the Diamond League meet in Brussels and finishing second to New Zealander Kerr in the Diamond League finals.

"That was the first major championships when I was not nervous, so I enjoyed the competition and the atmosphere around me," said Doroshchukh.

- Women's 1,500m final -

This should be an all Kenyan affair and a clash of generations between the legendary 31-year-old Kipyegon and Nelly Chepchirchir, 22.

Barely anyone has got a look in the 1500m in global championships over the past decade with Kipyegon around.

Three Olympic titles, four world crowns and the world record holder to boot, it will take quite something to stop her.

Chepchirchir, who finished fifth in the 2023 world final, has enjoyed a successful season which buoyed her hopes of upsetting her compatriot in Tuesday's final.

"I have some experience from Budapest. This is the big difference," she said.

"Also I became much more confident after I won the Diamond League final ."

