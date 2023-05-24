KIUG: Shooter Manu Bhaker looks forward to a “confidence boost”

Young pistol shooter Manu Bhaker is confident of living up to her favourite tag at the Khelo India University Games starting on Thursday and urged upcoming talent to use the platform to achieve higher goals. Manu Bhaker of India shows her Gold medal after competing at the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires(Getty Images)

The 21-year-old, who is on a comeback after her disappointment in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics, won her first international medal of the year at the Bhopal World Cup in March. It was bronze in the 25m pistol event after failing to qualify for the final of her favourite 10m air pistol competition.

The 10-day KIUG will be held from Thursday to June 3 across four venues in Uttar Pradesh – Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Noida. The shooting competitions will be held at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi.

Bhaker, whose scores have been quite consistent, sticks to her mantra – “I can do it. Of course, I will do it and let’s do it” -- all the time. “I remember this mantra even when training as it gives me confidence and courage to beat any challenges in life,” she said.

“KIUG is a sports ministry initiative and has had a big impact on youth since it started a few years ago. All college students should participate. For me, every event has significance; it will boost confidence. I will try to add another gold medal,” the youngest Indian to win gold at the ISSF World Cup said.

The shooter from Jhajjar, Haryana though has her sights set on the big task ahead -- qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. “Olympic qualifying year is very important and we (Indian shooters) are preparing well to get the maximum quotas for our country. The bronze at the World Cup (in Bhopal) is a big confidence booster to me.

“Shooting is more of a mind game. In future, I will try to be more focused in my approach,” she said. “For me, every medal is important, the World Cup medal is very special. Every time I step on the podium, I feel great, especially after winning gold as it seems yet another step towards the Olympic podium.”

For Bhaker considers being made the flag-bearer in the Youth Olympics and then winning gold in the Games as the highest point in her sporting career. “I never felt disappointed even after not getting the desired results. If I make the right approach in my mission, success will automatically come to me,” said Bhaker.

Bhaker has worked hard to be at the top of her game despite her Tokyo heartbreak.“I was just 14 when the 2016 Rio Olympics happened. I asked my father to get me a sport shooting pistol to do the sport,” said Bhaker, who at the 2017 nationals stunned Olympian and then world No 1 Heena Sidhu to win the 10m air pistol final.

She then won silver at the 2017 Asian junior championships. The next year, Bhaker announced her arrival on the big stage by winning gold with a record at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia. Over 4,000 participants from 207 universities are participating in the KIUG.

