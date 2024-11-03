Kolkata's Anish Sarkar becomes youngest rated chess prodigy at 3 years

At just three years, eight months, and 19 days old, Anish Sarkar from Kaikhali in north Kolkata has made history as the youngest-rated chess player ever. Anish found his passion in the world of chess, a journey that began just a year ago. Born on January 26, 2021, his rise in the chess circuit is as swift as it is impressive. Anish Sarkar(PTI)

Anish’s competitive debut came in October at the West Bengal state Under-9 Open, where he scored 5.5 points from eight rounds, defeating two rated players and placing 24th overall. His journey didn’t stop there. He soon competed in the state Under-13 Open, challenging older and more experienced opponents. This match met the FIDE requirement of playing five rated players, securing him an initial FIDE rating of 1555.

His achievements have already earned him comparisons to India’s second Grandmaster (GM), Dibyendu Barua, who serves as his coach. "Anish definitely has potential, but he has a long way to go," said Barua, who sees echoes of former chess prodigies in the young player’s determination and focus.

Despite coming from a lower-middle-class background, with parents who had no prior knowledge of chess, Anish's journey started early. His mother recounted that he showed interest in chess videos on YouTube, prompting them to get him a board. Guided by Barua at the Dhanuka Dhunseri Dibyendu Barua Chess Academy, Anish now trains up to eight hours a day.

Anish's focus is remarkable. Often seen sitting atop a stack of chairs to reach the board, he has even faced seasoned players like India’s top-ranked GM Arjun Erigaisi in simultaneous exhibition matches. He is inspired by his idol, world champion Magnus Carlsen, and watches GothamChess on YouTube for additional insights.

As India’s chess talent continues to grow with prodigies like R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh, Anish’s emergence adds to the country’s promising future in the sport. Plans are underway for him to compete in the Tata Steel Kolkata Chess tournament, where he may meet his hero, Carlsen, for the first time.