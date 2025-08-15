Koneru Humpy silences Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Indian chess critics: ‘If we see in the men’s circuit…'

The recent FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup final symbolised India’s meteoric rise in the sport in recent years, as veteran Koneru Humpy took on young Divya Deshmukh in Batumi (Georgia). It was an all-Indian final, as Deshmukh scripted a sensational victory, which also saw her become a Grandmaster. Meanwhile, Humpy finished the tournament as runner-up. Koneru Humpy had a response for Indian chess critics.

Last year in December, we saw D Gukesh become the World Chess Champion, as he beat Ding Liren in the final. Meanwhile, even Humpy won the World Rapid title for the second time in her career. This year, we saw R Praggnanandhaa win the Tata Masters in Wijk aan Zee, as he beat Gukesh in the title-deciding tie-breaker round.

Despite India’s recent success, there has been scepticism from certain members of the international chess fraternity. World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen criticised Gukesh’s win against Liren, and felt the World C’ship was of poor quality. Meanwhile, he has also slammed Gukesh’s ability in the shorter formats.

Meanwhile, American GM Fabiano Caruana, who recently gave his verdict on Indian players, and said that they didn't scare him yet.

Speaking to Firspost, Humpy was asked about the scepticism Indian chess faces from some leading GMs, and she had an honest answer.

“I don’t think so, victory is a victory. Of course, there will always be criticism irrespective of whatever matters. But at the end of the day, it is a gold medal, it is a world title, or whatever it is. It is a victory for the country as well,” she said.

When asked if India was a leading powerhouse in chess currently, she stated, “Yes, definitely, because that also reflects in the rankings at the world level. Specifically, if we see in the men’s circuit, we have all our top players in the world rankings. So that clearly says that we are leading.”

Humpy has already qualified for the Candidates Tournament, and her berth in the World Cup final secured that.