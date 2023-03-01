LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes share a moment of admiration during Lakers game

On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James and Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a moment during the Lakers' 111-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. James, who was referring to Mahomes' injury during the NFL playoffs, which was further aggravated during the Super Bowl after a tackle, asked him, "You know what is playing with a f***ed up ankle, huh?" Despite his injury, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 10-point comeback in the second half to win his second championship ring.

During the Super Bowl, Mahomes limped off the field after being hit by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards. He initially suffered a high-ankle sprain during the AFC divisional-round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Although he played in the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his movement was limited. Mahomes re-injured his ankle at the beginning of the Super Bowl, but he returned and played excellently throughout the game, leading the Chiefs to victory with a field goal in the final seconds.

Also read | LeBron James' injury casts doubt on potential matchup with Kevin Durant

LeBron James, on the other hand, has been declared out for "at least two weeks" as the Lakers reassess the situation with his foot. Despite his injury, James continues to show support for his fellow athletes and their resilience on the court and field.