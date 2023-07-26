LeBron James seen for first time since son Bronny's cardiac arrest as NBA star pictured at hospital

Basketball superstar LeBron James was seen arriving at the Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning a day after his eldest son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest. Bronny, 18, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on court. Bronny James (L), the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is in a stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a practice with his college basketball team(AFP)

Page Six reported that LeBron was seen arriving at the hospital in a black SUV. The four-time NBA Champion was wearing a baseball hat and a medical mask. The 38-year-old showed a peace sign just before entering the hospital. LeBron was present at the Los Angeles hospital along with one of his friends. A spokesperson, representing James’ family, told Page Six that Bronny was later released to general care.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information,” read an official statement shared by the James family.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," the statement added.

Bronny James suffered a health scare while training with his University of Southern California (USC) teammates on Monday (local timing). An emergency call was made immediately from USC’s training court -- the Galen Center. A report published by the New York Post claimed that the teenage star was unconscious before he was taken to the hospital.

Following the terrifying incident, Bronny James’ younger brother, Bryce, shared a heartfelt picture on Instagram. In the photo, James brothers can be seen walking side-by-side. Bryce also put a heart emoji on top of the image.

Bronny is about to enter his freshman year at the USC this season. He headed into USC as a four-star recruit having played at Sierra Canyon High School where Bronny and Bryce were teammates.

Legendary basketballer Magic Johnson wished for Bronny’s speedy recovery. Sending his best wishes to Bronny, the 12-time All-Star tweeted, “Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery.”

LeBron James had previously expressed that he would want to play in his last season in the NBA along with Bronny. When asked about his plans about playing with Bronny, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar responded by saying, “That's the plan! God willing.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail