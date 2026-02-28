Lens held by Strasbourg in blow to Ligue 1 title chances

Lens saw their chances of winning the French Ligue 1 title suffer a fresh setback on Friday in a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg which gives reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain the opportunity to extend their lead at the summit this weekend.

Having lost 3-2 at home to Monaco last time out to surrender first place to PSG, Lens had to come from behind at the Stade de la Meinau with Mamadou Sangare getting their equaliser after Joaquin Panichelli netted for the hosts.

Second-placed Lens are now just one point behind PSG, but the reigning French and European champions can extend the gap to four points by winning away at struggling Le Havre on Saturday.

Panichelli gave Strasbourg the lead on 18 minutes in Alsace, the Argentine striker pouncing on a short backpass by Ismaelo Ganiou to run through and beat Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser with a delightful chip for his 14th Ligue 1 goal this season.

That leaves him joint top of the scorers charts in France's top flight, alongside Marseille's Mason Greenwood.

However, Lens had more of the chances following that and drew level just past the hour mark as Malian midfielder Sangare fired in off the post from outside the area after home goalkeeper Mike Penders had punched a corner into his path.

Odsonne Edouard was especially wasteful for Lens as they failed to convert a host of goal-scoring opportunities and had to settle for the draw which risks handing all the momentum back to PSG, champions in 11 of the past 13 campaigns.

Gary O'Neil's Strasbourg, meanwhile, are seventh, two points behind Lille in fifth and Rennes in sixth in the fight for European qualification.

Strasbourg were left to rue the referee's decision to cancel a penalty he had initially awarded when Panichelli went down under a Malang Sarr challenge just after Lens had equalised.

Rennes host Toulouse on Saturday while Monaco in eighth can climb above Strasbourg with a win at home to Angers before PSG play Le Havre in Normandy.

Lyon in third visit fourth-placed Marseille on Sunday in a key game in the race for Champions League qualification.

