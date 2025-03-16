Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lidge, Southern beat Alcorn St. 64-44 in SWAC title game, clinch NCAA Tournament berth

AP |
Mar 16, 2025 05:24 AM IST

Lidge, Southern beat Alcorn St. 64-44 in SWAC title game, clinch NCAA Tournament berth

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Tionna Lidge scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds — the senior's first career double-double — to help No. 1 seed Southern beat Alcorn State 64-44 on Saturday night to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

HT Image
HT Image

Southern clinched its seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, all since 2002.

DaKiyah Sanders and Soniyah Reed also scored 11 points apiece for Southern.

Destiny Brown made a jumper 15 seconds into the second quarter that gave the Braves their last lead at 22-20. They went scoreless over the next 7 1/2 minutes as five different Southern players scored in a 14-0 run — including 3-pointers by Reed and Taniya Lawson — and the Jaguars took a 36-24 lead into halftime.

No. 6 seed Alcorn State , which beat Southern 59-55 in overtime on the road in the only regular season meeting between the teams on Feb. 1, made 2 of 10 from the field, 0 of 5 from 3-point range, and committed seven turnovers as it was outscored 16-4 in the second quarter.

The Braves trimmed their deficit to 38-31 when Sharmayne Finley hit a jumper a little more than two minutes into the third quarter but the Braves got no closer.

Brown led Alcorn State with 12 points and three blocks. Finley added 11 points and Nakia Cheatham finished with 11 rebounds to go with six points.

Southern, which went into the game leading the SWAC in scoring defense and forcing 20.2 turnovers per game , limited the Braves to their second-lowest scoring output of the season. Alcorn State scored 41 in a 52-point loss to No. 25 Mississippi on Dec. 30.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. women’s college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and /hub/womens-college-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On