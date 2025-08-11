Lok Sabha passes sports, anti-doping bills

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (Sansad TV)

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 without much discussion or resistance amid the Opposition parties protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

“It is the single biggest reform in sports since independence. This bill will ensure accountability, justice, best governance in sports federations,” union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in the house amid slogans.

“It will have massive significance in India’s sports ecosystem. It is unfortunate that such an important bill and reform does not have the Opposition’s participation,” he said.

The two bills were introduced in parliament on July 23 and a few amendments were then made in the sports bill before it was passed on Monday. The National Sports Governance Bill aims to reform sports administration in the country to create a more transparent, accountable, and world-class sports ecosystem.

“The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to enhance institutional and operational independence of the National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel and the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to ensure autonomy in their decisions pertaining to operations, investigations and enforcement activities,” stated the bill’s objectives.

The anti-doping bill was later passed when the Lok Sabha resumed at 2pm after an adjournment due to opposition protests. Mandaviya said the bills were significant reforms keeping in mind the country’s aim to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

“Efforts have been made since 1975 and in 1985 we had the first draft. But sports was also politicised for personal gains. Some ministers made efforts to bring this bill but could not move forward. In 2011, we had a National Sports Code. Another effort was made to turn it into a bill,” said Mandaviya.

“It reached the cabinet, there was a discussion as well but the bill was deferred after that. It did not reach the Parliament. The National Sports Bill Governance Bill is a force of change. Despite being such a large country, our performance at the Olympic Games and on the international stage has not been satisfactory and this bill aims to build India’s sports capacity.”

Leaders of opposition parties were absent when the bills were introduced as most of them were detained while marching towards the Election Commission of India office in protest against the SIR and alleged irregularities in the voter rolls.

But after two Members of Parliament participated in the consideration debate, speaking in support of the bill, the opposition members returned to Lok Sabha and started raising slogans, amidst which the bills were passed by a voice vote.

The main provisions in the sports bill include a National Sports Board (NSB) that will oversee National Sports Federations (NSF), including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which does take any government funds.

Once the bill becomes law, all federations must obtain recognition from NSB to become eligible for central government funding. The NSB will have the mandate to derecognise a federation if it fails to hold elections of its executive committee or is found to have committed “gross irregularities in the election procedures”.

Also liable for action by NSB will be a “failure to publish annual audited accounts” or “misused, misapplied or misappropriated public funds”. However, NSB would be required to consult the the global body of the federation concerned before taking action.

A new provision in the bill is the setting up of a National Sports Tribunal that can act like a civil court and decide disputes ranging from election of officials to selection of athletes. Once set up, NST’s decisions can only be challenged in the Supreme Court.

The bill allows officials till the age of 75 to contest elections, departing from the National Sports Code’s limit of 70 years.

“It is imperative that the sports governance landscape undergo a positive transformation to bring better outcomes, sporting excellence and aids in improved performance in major international competitions,” read the bill’s statement of objectives.

Also, all NSFs will come under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. However, BCCI got a reprieve following an amendment that RTI would apply only for bodies that rely on government funding or support.

The anti-doping amendment bill incorporates changes sought by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which objected to “government interference” in NADA’s functioning. The anti-doping bill was first passed in 2022 but its implementation was put on hold due to objections raised by WADA.