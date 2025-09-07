Lovlina Borgohain issues scathing statement after crashing out of World Championships: ‘I never demand luxury, only…’

Lovlina Borgohain's hopes in the Boxing World Championships crashed and burned on Saturday as she lost her opening bout against Turkey's European Championship bronze medallist Busra Isildar. The 27-year-old, who got a bye for her Paris Olympics quarterfinal appearance, lost the opening match 5-0 in Liverpool. Soon after enduring a heartbreak, Lovlina voiced her frustration on social media, saying she doesn't always get the training that she "truly needs." Lovlina Borgohain crashed out of the World Boxing Championships on Saturday. (Getty)

It must be mentioned that the Boxing Championships marked Lovlina's return to international competition after one year. Lovlina looked totally out of rhythm in the 75kg bout. In a scathing post on X (formerly Twitter), Lovlina spoke about how she never demands luxury and desires just simple, good training.

Lovlina also rued the lack of game time and exposure in the build-up to the Paris Olympics and beyond, highlighting the stark difference by mentioning how well prepared she was before the Tokyo Games.

"After 1 year away, I stepped into my first international competition. I lost in my very first fight. It hurts. I’m sorry, I couldn’t do it this time. But everyone knows—I never fight for anything else, only for my training. I never demand luxury, I only ask for good training. I am not blaming my current coaches and team members. They have always supported me, always tried to help me. They gave their 100%, and I, too, tried to give my 100% every single time. But yes... learning something new always takes a little more time," she wrote on X.

"Before the Tokyo Olympics, we had proper international camps. l used to request international sparring partners for training. But before the Paris Olympics, I got very few competitions and very little international camp exposure. Without good sparring partners, how can I keep improving myself? Even in the Paris Olympics, I stood alone. Every time, I have to prove myself again and again. And everyone knows mental strength is just as important in sports as physical strength," she added.

‘I will fight’

In her post, Lovlina said that she is not blaming her current coaches. Her comment comes in the aftermath of the Assam state unit not fielding a team at the delayed nationals, which reportedly happened due to infighting within the federation.

Earlier this year, Lovlina was involved in a controversy after she requested that her personal coach be allowed to the national camp, which was denied.

"Still, even after giving everything to my country, I don't always get the training or coach that I truly need. Every fight I enter, I cross difficulties alone. Tell me... is it right to always keep my head down, to keep training silently despite everything? After giving my all for my country, is it right to still walk with my head down?" she wrote.

"No matter what— I promise, I will rise again. I will fight in any situation," she added.