Home / Sports / Others / LPGA Shanghai canceled over COVID-19 travel restrictions
Fans walk near the clubhouse as play is suspended during the final round of the Marathon LPGA Classic golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(AP)
Fans walk near the clubhouse as play is suspended during the final round of the Marathon LPGA Classic golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(AP)
others

LPGA Shanghai canceled over COVID-19 travel restrictions

  • There are two tournaments scheduled for the following weeks in Asia, the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea from Oct. 21-24, and the TOTO Japan Classic in Otsu, Japan, from Nov. 4-7.
READ FULL STORY
AP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 07:43 AM IST

The LPGA Tour said in a statement Wednesday that the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament scheduled for mid-October has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The tournament was scheduled for the Qizhong Garden Golf Club from Oct. 14-17.

There are two tournaments scheduled for the following weeks in Asia, the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea from Oct. 21-24, and the TOTO Japan Classic in Otsu, Japan, from Nov. 4-7.

Another tournament scheduled for the week in between those two events, the Taiwan Swinging Skirts at Taipei, has already been canceled due to similar COVID-19 restrictions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lpga
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.