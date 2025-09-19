Lyles races to fourth world title to draw level with Bolt

New Delhi: To call Noah Lyles a showman is fast becoming a tired cliche. But such is the American’s pull, such is his belief and such are his timings across 200 metres that there are few athletes going around who can rival his stardom. United States' Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the gold in the men's 200 meters final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (AP)

On Friday, the Paris Olympics bronze medallist retained his World Championships crown with a blistering 19.52s run that made him only the second athlete after Usain Bolt to win the 200m world title on four occasions. While Bolt’s titles were spread across a nine-year period (2007-2015), Lyles has won the competition each time he has competed in (2019-2025).

Lyles’ reaction time off the blocks was third slowest of the night (0.167s) — he is not known to be a great starter anyway — but he ran a brilliant curve and proved impossible to catch in the home stretch.

“I didn’t have the start I had in the semi-final but I knew I was still moving fast. I studied my competitors. I knew their momentum was going to show up once we got closer to 150m but mine was going to build up after I hit that mark,” he said.

US compatriot Kenny Bednarek was next with 19.58s while Jamaican Bryan Levell took the third spot with a personal best effort of 19.64s, just ahead of Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo (19.65s).

The 28-year-old exulted as he came through the line, raising four fingers to acknowledge his four 200m titles before rushing to his mother Keisha Caine Bishop in the stands. “I can’t wait for 2027 to become the only man to win five 200 metres titles,” he declared.

Such was the quality of the race that four finalists ran 19.70s or faster, making it a first such occasion. It was also the first time five men had finished inside 19.80s.

“Being patient was the most important thing. I controlled the race. I knew some of the guys were going to tighten up but I just stayed relaxed and got the job done. I am proud to be able to show all my skills. I had great speed endurance, that’s something I tried to build up by doing 400 metres, and had during the 100m final,” he added.

Meanwhile, five days after winning the 100m with a world-leading PB, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden repeated that feat to take the 200m crown in 21.68s. Chased by defending champion Shericka Jackson on the curve, the American broke away in the final stretch to take the title. Jackson slowed down towards the end, allowing Britain’s Amy Hunt to come through to take silver in 22.14s to the Jamaican’s bronze (22.18s).

Pichardo rallies to gold

Returning to the venue where he won his Olympic gold in 2021, Portugal’s Pedro Pichardo leapt to the top again, setting a world lead of 17.91m on the dramatic last jump of the competition.

His winning leap came in response to a PB performance by Italy’s Andrea Dallavalle, who jumped into the lead with 17.64m from his final attempt. Cuba’s Lazaro Martinez clinched bronze with a season’s best of 17.49m.

“I was scared. But I always leave a bit for the last jump. In the fifth, I saved a little bit of energy and now we have a victory,” Pichardo said after his win.

Bol retains title

Netherland’s Femke Bol defended her world 400m hurdles title, clocking a world-leading 51.54s. The four-time Olympic medallist Dutchwoman pulled away down the home straight to create a gap on USA’s Jasmine Jones, who held on for silver with a PB of 52.08s. Emma Zapletalova of Slovakia was third with a national record of 53.00s.

Bol’s winning time is the fourth-fastest of her career and 0.16s better than her winning time in Budapest two years ago.

“The last 100m was the best I’ve had all season. I always try to focus on my execution. I know the race will get hard, 400m hurdles always does. I ran for my life until I made it through the line,” she said.

Indians disappoint

It was another disappointing day for the Indians with Gulveer Singh and Annu Rani failing to advance to the finals of their respective events.

Competing in 5000m, Gulveer finished ninth in Heat 2 with a time of 13:42.34m. He was undone by Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen who ran a season’s best 13:42.15 to take the eighth and last qualifying spot from that heat.

Meanwhile, Asian Games gold medallist Annu Rani, country’s best bet in women’s javelin, also returned a below-par performance. Coming into the competition on the back of four consecutive wins and three successive 60m-plus throws, Annu produced a best of 55.18m. The qualifying mark was set at 62.50m with top 12 athletes advancing. Overall, Annu was 29th among 36 competitors.