Magnus Carlsen backs controversial Total Chess World Championship Tour, FIDE chief drops verdict

The Total Chess World Championship Tour has been officially launched by Norway Chess and has also received official endorsement from FIDE. The tour will name an entirely new FIDE World Combined Champion across three time controls: 'fast classical', rapid, and blitz. Despite receiving criticism from top chess players, it has been backed by world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who is also from Norway. Magnus Carlsen during a tournament.(PTI)

The 'fast classical' format will feature a 45-minute time control with a 30-second increment and will now count for classically rated games under FIDE rules.

Meanwhile, the first three events will have a prize fund of 750,000 Dollars, and the four-player final, where the FIDE World Combined Champion will be named, will offer 450,000 Dollars. The tour will consist of 24 players, with some qualifying through rating and the remaining through eligible tournaments.

Magnus Carlsen backs Total Chess World Championship Tour

Speaking to Norway Chess' social media handle, Carlsen said, "This seems like a well-thought-out step to further develop chess."

"Bringing multiple formats together under a single title will provide a more complete view of the players’ strengths, while the time controls suit today’s players and audience. I’m looking forward to the pilot in 2026 and to seeing how the first season in 2027 unfolds. It’s impressive that Norway Chess has achieved this," he added.

Praising the new competition, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said, "We are always looking for ways to innovate and push the boundaries of what chess can be."

"We see this as a great addition to the traditional and prestigious World Chess Championship, where we crown the undisputed champion of classical chess. The championships will complement each other and offer even more excitement for the fans," he added.