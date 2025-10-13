Magnus Carlsen's Norway absent from European Team Championships due to lack of funds and ‘bigger investment’ in Olympics

The Norwegian chess team hasn't been sent to Georgia this year, for the ongoing European Team Championships. The reason behind their absence is shocking, considering that Magnus Carlsen, the current world No. 1, is from Norway. The country hasn't been able to send a team for the competition due to lack of funds. Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen poses for a picture.(Utpal Sarkar)

The Norwegian Chess Federation has a budget of 2,00,000 Norwegian kroner, which is approximately ₹17.5 lakh in Indian currency.

Aryan Tari, a chess GM from Norway, slammed the decision on X. He wrote, "The European Team Championship started in Georgia, but sadly without team Norway. It’s heartbreaking that a nation with the world’s best player for 15 years can’t find the budget to send its top players to compete."

Decision explained

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Chess Federation explained the decision on their website. The statement said, "The top chess committee is downgrading the European Championship and making a bigger investment in the Olympics. The Top Chess Committee has an annual budget from the Norwegian Chess Federation of 2,00,000 Norwegian kroner (approximately ₹17.5 lakh). These funds have historically gone to the European Team Championship and the Olympic Games."

"After conducting a major survey among the top players in Norway, we have concluded that we do not want to use the top chess funds to send teams to the European Team Championship in 2025. Our assessment is that the funds can be used in a better way to benefit Norwegian top chess. With this as a starting point, we are planning an ambitious commitment towards the 2026 Olympics. The strategy involves engaging a dedicated national team coach for the women’s national team, while providing more tournament support to players in the open class. Announcement of engagement as a national team coach for the women’s national team will be posted shortly."