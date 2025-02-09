Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Magnus Carlsen spills secrets in confession booth, makes bombshell Freestyle Chess claim: ‘I’m thinking what is he…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 09, 2025 08:53 PM IST

The Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess Grand Slam has some interesting features, and one of them is the confession booth. It was visited by Magnus Carlsen.

Magnus Carlsen once again proved his GOAT status with a dominant 23-move victory against Nodirbek Abdusattorov in Game 1 of the ongoing Weissenhaus quarter-finals of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour. The World No. 1 showcased his class after only 21 moves, and wrapped up proceedings soon, with his opponent resigning. The Uzbek GM trails 0-1 and will face Carlsen once again tomorrow, hoping to stage a comeback.

Magnus Carlsen made a bombshell confession.(Hindustan Times)
Magnus Carlsen made a bombshell confession.(Hindustan Times)

The Weissenhaus Grand Slam, which is also a Chess960 tournament, has some interesting features, and one of them is the confession booth. It was brought into focus on Sunday during the quarter-finals and saw the likes of Levon Aronian visit it during their game.

Also Read: Magnus Carlsen reacts after beating D Gukesh: 'I always have these tricks…'

Magnus Carlsen's confession

The booth is used to make a confession by the grandmasters where they analyse their ongoing or completed games, and also reveal if they missed out on any moves. Carlsen, in particular, visited the confession booth during his quarter-final match and it sent fans into a state of meltdown.

“If I manage, let’s say he’d taken the pawn immediately, I go g3 up, make up for the Queen, protects the pawn with pawn to d5. Then I think I can probably give a check with the bishop. And then after he blocks the check, I can, like move the rook from b1 to d1 castling. As far as I can see, the rules allow that.

“So at first, I’m thinking what is he doing because now g3… The thing is his bishop is covering the squares along the diagonal. So it seemed that nonsensical to take the rook and also tactically, g5 was hanging in some lines or even if he was protecting e6. But I think that’s what he was worried about. Now I think d5, looked very unappetising without the light squared control. So I think I will be able to bring the queen out to e4 and I think be a little bit better”, he added.

Carlsen also proved his status as World No. 1 in the final round of the round-robin stage when he secured a one-sided win against reigning world champion D Gukesh.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On