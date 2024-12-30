Magnus Carlsen's big charge against Viswanathan Anand: 'Not ready for his FIDE job'

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen took potshots at Viswanathan Anand, the deputy president of chess' global governing body, saying that the five-time champion is unfit for his job. The latest statement came hours after he confirmed that he would play in the World Blitz Championship. Magnus Carlsen took potshots at Viswanathan Anand, saying that the five-time champion is unfit for his FIDE job(PTI)

The Norwegian was involved in a huge row last week after he pulled out of the event. He was fined by FIDE for violating the dress code rules by wearing jeans on Day 2 of the event.

“Well, first of all, let’s go back to a couple of days ago. I did have some choice words for FIDE in my interview with you. And I would say that it was a bit imprecise. I definitely mean it when it comes to certain people in FIDE. No question about it,” Carlsen told “Take, Take, Take.”

“I think the situation was badly mishandled on their side. And I was about to basically book my plane tickets and get out of here. My father said that we should maybe wait until the morning to make a decision to speak to the FIDE president, Arkady Dvorkovich, whom we have a good relationship with," he added.

'Conversations with Anand did not lead anywhere'

Magnus Carlsen also said that his conversations with Anand did not lead anywhere, saying the Indian was not ready for his job.

“We had long conversations with Anand yesterday and others, which generally didn’t lead anywhere. It was generally the same answers, that arbiters are basically robots who cannot think on their own, who have no way to even deviate slightly from… I don’t even know if I broke any rules. I still haven’t gotten a clear answer on that," said Carlsen.

“They were saying that jeans were generally not allowed. If it’s generally not allowed, that must mean that there must be exceptions. And if I, with a decent attempt at an outfit apart from that, didn’t meet that exception, I don’t see what would, frankly," he added.

Speaking further, Carlsen said, "So I’m not even sure I broke any rules. But anyways, they decided to take that opportunity to pursue a very narrow interpretation of a rule. Apparently, there was no room for discussions or anything."

“Anand said very clearly that he didn’t know that he had any opportunity to do anything past, you know, go with the arbiters’ honestly draconian decision of not pairing me. And that means that he was, for all his good qualities, he was not ready for this job. That’s what I feel," he added.

Earlier, Viswanathan Anand had said that Carlsen did not leave FIDE with any choice after he refused to change his jeans and follow the dress code for the World Rapid Championship.

Recently, days after being pulling out of FIDE World Rapid and Blitz tournament, Carlsen did a U-turn, confirming that he will participate in the World Blitz Championship.