Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Magnus Carlsen's big charge against Viswanathan Anand: 'Not ready for his FIDE job'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 30, 2024 03:50 PM IST

Magnus Carlsen took potshots at Viswanathan Anand, saying that the five-time champion is unfit for his FIDE job. 

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen took potshots at Viswanathan Anand, the deputy president of chess' global governing body, saying that the five-time champion is unfit for his job. The latest statement came hours after he confirmed that he would play in the World Blitz Championship.

Magnus Carlsen took potshots at Viswanathan Anand, saying that the five-time champion is unfit for his FIDE job(PTI)
Magnus Carlsen took potshots at Viswanathan Anand, saying that the five-time champion is unfit for his FIDE job(PTI)

The Norwegian was involved in a huge row last week after he pulled out of the event. He was fined by FIDE for violating the dress code rules by wearing jeans on Day 2 of the event.

“Well, first of all, let’s go back to a couple of days ago. I did have some choice words for FIDE in my interview with you. And I would say that it was a bit imprecise. I definitely mean it when it comes to certain people in FIDE. No question about it,” Carlsen told “Take, Take, Take.”

“I think the situation was badly mishandled on their side. And I was about to basically book my plane tickets and get out of here. My father said that we should maybe wait until the morning to make a decision to speak to the FIDE president, Arkady Dvorkovich, whom we have a good relationship with," he added.

'Conversations with Anand did not lead anywhere'

Magnus Carlsen also said that his conversations with Anand did not lead anywhere, saying the Indian was not ready for his job.

“We had long conversations with Anand yesterday and others, which generally didn’t lead anywhere. It was generally the same answers, that arbiters are basically robots who cannot think on their own, who have no way to even deviate slightly from… I don’t even know if I broke any rules. I still haven’t gotten a clear answer on that," said Carlsen.

“They were saying that jeans were generally not allowed. If it’s generally not allowed, that must mean that there must be exceptions. And if I, with a decent attempt at an outfit apart from that, didn’t meet that exception, I don’t see what would, frankly," he added.

Speaking further, Carlsen said, "So I’m not even sure I broke any rules. But anyways, they decided to take that opportunity to pursue a very narrow interpretation of a rule. Apparently, there was no room for discussions or anything."

“Anand said very clearly that he didn’t know that he had any opportunity to do anything past, you know, go with the arbiters’ honestly draconian decision of not pairing me. And that means that he was, for all his good qualities, he was not ready for this job. That’s what I feel," he added.

Earlier, Viswanathan Anand had said that Carlsen did not leave FIDE with any choice after he refused to change his jeans and follow the dress code for the World Rapid Championship.

Recently, days after being pulling out of FIDE World Rapid and Blitz tournament, Carlsen did a U-turn, confirming that he will participate in the World Blitz Championship.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On