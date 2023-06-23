Home / Sports / Others / Manika Batra-G Sathiyan mixed doubles pair in WTT Contender semifinals in Tunis

Manika Batra-G Sathiyan mixed doubles pair in WTT Contender semifinals in Tunis

PTI |
Jun 23, 2023 08:05 PM IST

Manika Batra and G Sathiyan now face the Korean pair of Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon for a place in the final.

Indian mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan advanced to the semifinals of the WTT Contender tournament in Tunis after a straight-set win over German duo of Cedric Meissner and Yuan Wan on Friday. Batra-Sathiyan won 3-0 (11-8 11-3 11-8) in the quarter-final match that lasted a little over 21 minutes. They face the Korean pair of Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon for a place in the final.

Batra and Sathiyan had already made first round exits in the women's and men's singles respectively
Batra and Sathiyan had already made first round exits in the women's and men's singles respectively

Batra and Sathiyan had already made first round exits in the women's and men's singles respectively. In the men's singles, Harmeet Desai suffered a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Liang Yanning of China in the pre-quarterfinals on Friday.

Desai lost 5-11 6-11 5-11 in a Round of 16 match that lasted 20 minutes. His defeat brought the end of Indian challenge in the men's singles. Achanta Sarath Kamal and Sathiyan had exited from the tournament in the first round itself.

India's campaign also ended in the women's singles as Ayhika Mukherjee suffered an identical 0-3 (5-11 9-11 10-12) defeat to Miyu Nagasaki of Japan in the Round of 16. Batra, Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale had failed to go past the first round.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manika batra sathiyan gnanasekaran
manika batra sathiyan gnanasekaran
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out