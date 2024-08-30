 Manish Narwal wins India's fourth medal at Paris Paralympics, shoots silver in air pistol - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
Manish Narwal wins India's fourth medal at Paris Paralympics, shoots silver in air pistol

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 30, 2024 06:10 PM IST

Manish Narwal clinched a silver medal in 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics

Manish Narwal followed up his Tokyo Paralympics gold medal in mixed 50m pistol with a silver in the 10m air pistol SH1 event in Paris on Friday. He stood second to Korea's Jeongdu Jo, while Yang Chao of China finished third to secure a bronze.

Manish Narwal of India looks on during the qualification round (REUTERS)
Manish Narwal of India looks on during the qualification round (REUTERS)

While Narwal was consistently in the run for the top podium, it was in his final six shots that he seemed to lose momentum. He shot above 10 only once, scoring 10.1, and had scores of 8.9 and 9.9 in the all-important gold shootout. Korea's Jo, on the other hand, shot an incredible 10.8 under pressure and followed it up with an 8.7, which was enough for him to clinch the gold medal.

Narwal's silver was India's fourth medal at the Paris Paralympics after Avani Lekhara made a golden start, clinching a second-successive top podium in 10m air rifle event. Mona Agarwal also secured a bronze medal in the same event to ensure a double podium for the contingent.

Minutes later, Preethi Pal made history by winning India's first track medal at the Paralympics: a bronze in the women's 100m T35 event.

