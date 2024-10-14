Manu Bhaker shoots down trolls after 'over-hyped, drama' remarks over viral air-gun pose at Lakme Fashion Week

Currently in the spotlight for her Paris Olympics 2024 heroics, Manu Bhaker showed her stylish and glamorous side at the Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi. Bhaker, who won two medals in Paris, caught everyone's attention as the showstopper for clothing brand Marks and Spencer. Shooter Manu Bhaker walks the ramp for Mark & Spencers during the Lakme Fashion Week.(PTI)

She turned heads in a sleeveless black body-fitted dress, and walked elegantly. She also struck a signature shooting pose, a reminder of her Olympic medals. The moment went viral on social media and even the shooter took to Instagram to post a video.

But as usual, many fans decided to troll her. Some fans rushed to her defence, and one user commented, "You deserve all of this and more. It's weird seeing people trolling her for getting the attention and limelight she's getting. She deserves all of it, compare what cricketers in our country get for winning accolades for India and you would feel this is still barely anything as compared to that. Wish you all the success and hope you make the country proud even more."

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old came up with the perfect response to her trolls. Commenting on her own post, she wrote, "Wow, thankyou guys for some good words. Also quite some haters I see."

"I just wanted to say, don’t limit yourself to anything, make your life big, your career shiny and your parents proud,,, haters will hate, lovers will love, you do you. Have your morale high and make your own way, in your own style. There’s no shortcut to things, but why do easy things when good gave you strength to do difficult. Cheers", she added.

Manu Bhaker responded to her trolls.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she won two bronze medals. First, she clinched bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event, becoming the first female shooter from India to get a medal at any Olympics. Then she got another bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol team event, with her partner Sarabjot Singh. She became the first Indian to win two medals at an Olympics since independence of India.