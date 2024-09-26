Manu Bhaker takes a veiled dig at haters by displaying all her medals: ‘And, yes…’

After being trolled on social media for "carrying her medals wherever she goes," Manu Bhaker, India’s double medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, took a subtle jab at her critics by proudly displaying all the medals she has won since childhood. Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker poses with all her medals.(X/Manu Bhaker)

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Bhaker said, “I was 14 when I started my journey in shooting. Never had I imagined I would reach this far. Once you start something, make sure you do everything possible to chase your dreams relentlessly, no matter how tough it gets. Stay focused, stay driven, and let your passion fuel your journey. Every small step forward brings you closer to greatness. Keep going, you’re capable of much more than you imagine! And, yes, my dream of winning Olympic gold medals continues.”

Check our her post here:

Internet trolls have targeted the Olympic medallist, by shaming her of being 'obsessed' with her medals and 'showing them off.'

Addressing the criticism, Bhaker, 22, told Times of India, “Everyone has this desire to show their medals, which is why I carry mine in case someone wants to see it. People even request me, saying, 'Please bring your medal along,' and when I do, several photos are taken at these events."

When Manu Bhaker made history

Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal, securing a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event. Her journey didn’t stop there; Bhaker, alongside Sarabjot Singh, went on to win India’s first-ever team medal in shooting, claiming bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. This feat also made Bhaker the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, a distinction previously held only by Norman Pritchard at the Paris 1900 Games.

