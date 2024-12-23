Manu Bhaker snubbed for Khel Ratna nomination; officials state shooter didn’t apply, family denies claim: Report

Manu Bhaker scripted in 2024, as the ace shooter won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. First, she claimed bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event, which made her the first female shooter from India to win a medal at any Olympics. Then, she backed it up with another bronze medal in the mixed 10m air pistol team event, with teammate Sarabjot Singh. In bagging these two medals, she became the first Indian to achieve such a feat at an Olympics since independence of India. India's Manu Bhaker celebrates with the Indian flag, in Paris.(AP)

In a deleted social media post this year, Bhaker had asked fans if she deserved to receive the ‘Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award’. But it received a negative response from fans, who criticised her for making such a post.

No Khel Ratna for Manu Bhaker?

But now it looks like the 22-year-old is not in the list among sportspersons nominated for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, according to reports. According to a TOI report, sports ministry officials had an explanation for this, and stated that the shooter didn’t apply for the award. But, it is also being reported that sources close to her family have said that Bhaker did send her application for the country’s highest sporting honour.

Bhaker had a pistol malfunction at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and didn’t return with any medals. But she made a stunning comeback in Paris to silence her critics. She has also clinched gold medals at both the CWG and Asian Games. She clinched gold at the 2022 Asian Games, in the women’s 25m pistol team event. Meanwhile, she also bagged gold at the 2018 CWG in the women’s 10m air pistol event, and also set a new Games record. When she was 16-years-old, she also became the youngest Indian to claim gold at the World Cup in 2018.

A key moment in her career was when she reunited with coach Jaspal Rana to prepare for the 2024 Olympics. Bhaker has credited Rana for his training schedule which helped her create history in Paris.